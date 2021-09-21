Molly Gilligan and Kaitlyn Vantiger each won a pair of individual events and helped Dubuque Senior win a pair of relays as the Rams won a Mississippi Valley Conference dual with Iowa City High, 94-83, on Monday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
Gilligan won the 50 freestyle in 25.58 and took the 100 butterfly in 1:02.88, and Vantiger was victorious in the 200 free (2:09.52) and 100 backstroke (1:04.49). The duo combined with Maci Boffelli and Tabitha Monahan to win the 200 medley relay in 1:56.13, and the same quartet won the 200 free relay in 1:45.33.
Monahan won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.68 and Boffeli won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.15 as the Rams won eight of 12 events.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Comets out front — At Bellevue, Iowa: Payton Griebel crossed the finish line first in 17 minutes and 6 seconds, teammate Aiden Onken was third and Ben Steinbeck was fifth, and Bellevue won the Comet Invitational, 40-50, over Northeast.
Bellevue Marquette (111) was fourth, led by Mika Lensker’s seventh-place finish in 19:18. Cameron Tracy was 13th in 20:08 to pace Maquoketa (114) to sixth place.
Bellevue Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp (20:47) finished as runner-up and Allison Kettmann (21:42) was fourth, helping the Mohawk girls to second place on the girls side. Northeast outpaced Marquette, 22-25, for the team title.
Gabby Williamson was sixth in 22:17, and Grace Hingtgen was eighth in 22:56 to lead host Bellevue (33) to third place.
Olivia McDermott was 14th in 25:05 to lead Maquoketa to fourth place.
BOYS GOLF
Bobcats win — At Iowa City: Brock Wilson earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 37, and Jackson Webber added a 40 as Western Dubuque (160) beat Cedar Rapids Xavier (167, Iowa City High (187) and Waterloo East (217) at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.
Mustangs 3rd — At Marion, Iowa: Nate Kaesbauer just missed medalist honors with a 1-over 37, and Joey Swenson added a 39 as Dubuque Hempstead finished third in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular with Cedar Rapids Washington (151), Cedar Rapids Prairie (156) and Waterloo West (171) at Gardner Golf Course.
Rams 4th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Aydan Lyons shot a 39 to lead Dubuque Senior (171), which finished fourth as a team behind Cedar Rapids Kennedy (142), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (154) and Iowa City West (160) at Twin Pines Golf Course.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 5, Bethel 0 — At Rock Bowl: Ryleigh O’Brien, Erin Rieckens, Payton McDonnell, Abby Eriksen and Kaighin Frost scored goals, and Megan Wick needed just one save in goal as the Duhawks (7-0-1) blanked Bethel.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks win Fall Invite — At Peosta, Iowa: Dominic Leli (69-77—146) and William Schimbke (75-71—146) tied for second to help lead Loras to a 598-603 victory over Dubuque in the Loras Fall Invitational on Sunday at Thunder Hills Country Club.
Alex Staver shot 78-71—149 to lead the Spartans. Clarke (618) was fourth in the eight-team field, led by Kade Salemi’s 75-73—148.