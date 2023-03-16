Cuba City girls basketball
Cuba City’s Olivia Olson drives past Darlington’s Jaylyn Schwartz during their game this season in Cuba City, Wis. Olson earned first-team all-state from the Wisconsin coaches association.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

Four area athletes received all-state recognition by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, headlined by Cuba City sophomore guard Oliva Olson.

Olson, the lone player from the Telegraph Herald coverage area to earn first-team all-state accolades and landed on the top team in Division 4, led the Cubans in scoring (17.2), assists (5.4) and steals (4) per contest and was fourth on the team in rebounds (4).

