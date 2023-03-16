Four area athletes received all-state recognition by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, headlined by Cuba City sophomore guard Oliva Olson.
Olson, the lone player from the Telegraph Herald coverage area to earn first-team all-state accolades and landed on the top team in Division 4, led the Cubans in scoring (17.2), assists (5.4) and steals (4) per contest and was fourth on the team in rebounds (4).
Cuba City was among the last eight teams standing in D4 before falling in the sectional finals. Olson was an all-state honorable mention selection last year as a freshman.
Olson’s teammate and fellow sophomore, Ella Vosberg, was a Division 4 honorable mention honoree. Vosberg finished the 2023 campaign second on the Cubans in scoring (15.3), second in rebounding (4.7), second in steals (2.7) and third in assists (2) per game.
Camryn Nies, a senior guard from Platteville, capped a stellar career for the Hillmen by receiving Division 3 all-state recognition. Nies compiled team highs in scoring (16.7), rebounds (5.1), assists (3.3) and steals (2.1). The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater commit became just the fifth player in Platteville program history to eclipse the 1,000-point benchmark in a game against Stoughton earlier this season.
Shullsburg junior guard Camden Russell garnered Division 5 honorable mention all-state accolades. Russell averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 for the Miners this season and led the team with 47 made 3-pointers.
