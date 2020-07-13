Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Iowa Class 1A regional tournament, with statistics taken from Varsity Bound (formerly QuikStats) on Sunday:
REGION 8
Today’s first-round games — Belle Plaine (7-9) at HLV Victor (4-9), 7 p.m.; Hillcrest Academy (0-11) at Highland (8-6), 7 p.m.; Iowa Valley (1-10) at Lone Tree (4-9), 7 p.m.; Midland (3-13) at Calamus-Wheatland (4-13), 7 p.m.; Easton Valley (0-7) at Springville (9-7), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Belle Plaine/Victor winner at No. 8 Lisbon (17-3), 7 p.m.; Hillcrest/Highland winner vs. Iowa Valley/Lone Tree winner at Highland, 7 p.m.; Midland/Cal-Wheat winner at No. 13 Central City (9-4), 7 p.m.; Easton Valley/Springville winner at Bellevue Marquette (8-4), 7 p.m.
Marquette offensive leaders — Delaney Banowetz (.444 average, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 4 RBIs, 9 stolen bases); Grace Tath (.410, 3 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBIs); Kelsey Gerlach (.378, 6 runs, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs); Elise Kilburg (.279, 9 runs, 1 double, 10 RBIs)
Marquette pitching leader — Tath (7-4, 1.93 ERA, 72 2/3 innings, 16 walks, 72 strikeouts)
Outlook — Marquette enters the playoffs on a two-game winning streak, but has not played a game since an 11-3 victory over Midland on July 2. The Mohawks did not face Springville this season, but did earn a 14-3 victory over Easton Valley on June 19. Marquette lost a narrow 1-0 decision in eight innings to potential semifinal opponent Central City on June 30, and split with potential final opponent Lisbon on June 23.
REGION 7
Today’s first-round games — Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-10) at Don Bosco (4-9), 5 p.m.; Dunkerton (0-10) at Edgewood-Colesburg (7-10), 7 p.m.; Starmont (1-11) at Central Elkader (3-16), 7 p.m.; North Tama (0-8) at BCLUW (6-11), 7 p.m.; East Buchanan (9-4) at Wapsie Valley (6-6), 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Gladbrook-Reinbeck or Don Bosco at No. 3 Clarksville (13-1), 7 p.m.; Dunkerton/Ed-Co winner vs. Starmont/Elkader winner at Ed-Co, 7 p.m.; North Tama/BCLUW winner at No. 14 AGWSR (8-4), 7 p.m.; East Buchanan/Wapsie Valley winner at Janesville (8-7), 7 p.m.
Ed-Co offensive leaders — Alexa Steger (.440 average, 4 runs, 1 double, 3 RBIs); Hailey Rausch (.433, 11 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBIs, 13 stolen bases); Riley Preuss (.429, 2 runs, 4 doubles, 2 RBIs); Mikayla Thein (.419, 11 runs, 2 doubles, 10 RBIs); Abbie Sullivan (.413, 9 runs, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs); Ella Aulwes (.368, 10 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 6 RBIs); Kelsey Hansel (.340, 9 runs, 1 double, 8 RBIs); Lily Aulwes (.333, 5 runs, 1 RBI); Chezney Priem (.327, 8 runs, 3 doubles, 7 RBIs)
Ed-Co pitching leaders — Annie Hoffman (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 42 1/3 innings, 26 walks, 32 strikeouts); Rausch (4-1, 5.17 ERA, 43 1/3 innings, 41 walks, 34 strikeouts)
Outlook — Ed-Co enters the postseason having won its final two games of the regular season, which also served to snap and eight-game losing streak. The Vikings played six games this season against teams in the regional bracket, splitting with Elkader, sweeping Starmont and losing twice to East Buchanan. Ed-Co has the regional’s second-best team batting average (.382), behind only Clarksville (.437). The Vikings are second with 56 stolen bases and No. 1 with a .936 fielding percentage.