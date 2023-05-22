A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Sunday’s action:
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Recommended for you
Current team: Nashville Sounds
League: Triple-A International League
Height: 6-5. Weight: 218. Age: 32
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January
Experience: 13th season
This season: In seven appearances, six starts, Rea went 0-3 record and 5.52 ERA, 25 strikeouts in 31 innings with Milwaukee before being optioned to Nashville early this week. ... Rea began the season at Triple-A and made a pair of starts. In seven innings, Rea allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none. The Sounds are 23-21 for fourth place in the West Division.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Portland Sea Dogs
League: Double-A Eastern League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26.
Position: Right-handed reliever
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season
This season: In 12 appearances covering 14 2/3 innings, Denlinger has posted a 1-3 record, two holds, a 1.84 ERA and 16 strikeouts against only five walks. Opponents are hitting just .140 against him. The Sea Dogs lead the Eastern League at 26-13.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 20.
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft
Experience: Second full season
This season: Moller is hitting .214 (18-for-84) with four doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs, 17 walks and a .343 on-base percentage in 25 games played. Defensively, he has thrown out 15 runners and owns a .989 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks have gone 21-16 and sit a half-game out of first place in the North Division.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
League: Extended spring training
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 18.
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season
This season: The 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate is hitting .312 (34-for-109) with seven doubles, three home runs and 27 walks against 27 strikeouts in extended spring training. He also has a .445 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.