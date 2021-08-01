CASCADE, Iowa — After Thursday night’s marathon semifinal, it was only fitting that the Key West Ramblers delivered another dominant pitching performance in the championship game.
Todd Oberthein tossed eight masterful innings on the mound and the Key West bats came alive in the sixth as the Ramblers defeated Monticello, 7-2, to win the 75th Cascade Semi-Pro Baseball Tournament on Friday.
The Ramblers claimed their second championship of the year after winning the Rickardsville Tournament earlier this month.
“This is one of the most enjoyable tournaments to play at,” said tournament MVP and Most Outstanding Pitcher, Anthony Ruden. “Basically, we built off of our last tournament victory and just kept rolling through this one.”
Ruden started each of the Ramblers’ first three games, including 10 shutout innings against Dyersville in the semifinal before giving way to Oberthein for the final two in a 12-inning victory to reach the finals.
Obviously, Oberthein still had plenty left in the tank for the championship.
“Just being able to come out and play with these guys that have a blast makes this so fun and easy so then you can just settle in right away,” Oberthein said. “Honestly, I didn’t even have that great of stuff, but these guys just made so many plays behind me, so then I was just super confident.”
Oberthein carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before surrendering a single to Tyler Felton. The Solon, Iowa, native allowed just two hits, struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in his eight innings of work.
Through five innings, Monticello starter AJ Reuter went toe-to-toe with Oberthein on the mound, as he held a potent Key West lineup to just one run on a Ruden RBI double that scored Tucker Mai in the second.
In the sixth, though, Key West’s bats came alive.
The Ramblers strung together seven consecutive hits as they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs. Andrew Redman, who was 3-for-4 in the game, led off with a single, Mai delivered a two-run double, Chad Crabill an RBI single, and Ben Ogelsby added an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-1.
While it was more than enough offense for Oberthein, that big sixth inning put him at ease on the mound.
“It’s nice because it lets you just kind of catch your breath and relax a little bit,” he said. “You can just kind of tone it down a little bit.”
Key West manager Brett LaMere gave his team a lighthearted pep talk before the big sixth-inning rally that seemed to work to perfection.
“Brett was kind of joking in the second or third inning that it always takes us until the third time through the lineup to really get to somebody,” Ruden said. “And that was our third time through and it just seemed like we started to rattle off a bunch of hits. I don’t know if (Reuter) was getting tired and leaving stuff up or if we were just that locked in.”
Aside from his pitching dominance, Ruden padded his stats at the plate with two hits on Friday to seal the deal on claiming tournament MVP.
“I don’t really have any words for it,” he said. “I really respect everybody here and appreciate all the honors I’ve been given.
Quinn Miller went 2-for-4 and scored both runs for Monticello.