Cameron Fens felt it was his turn to have a big night.
The junior center scored 16 points while going 4-for-4 from the free throw line to lead the No. 7-ranked Mustangs to a 78-34 rout of Waterloo East on Friday at Moody Gymnasium.
Michael Duax continued his scoring surge by adding 19 points of his own, while Jamari Smith and Noah Pettinger chipped in 10 apiece.
Dubuque Senior 68, Waterloo West 49 — At Nora Gym: The Rams (7-8) used a balanced scoring attack with four players reaching double digits to cruise past Waterloo West. Max Link led the way with 14 points, while Jim Bonifas added 13.
Dubuque Wahlert 74, Cedar Rapids Prairie 67 — At Wahlert Gym: Carson Cummer paced Wahlert to victory with 20 points. Nathan Donovan added 17 and Ben Freed scored 16.
Dyersville Beckman 45, Independence 41 — At Independence, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Trailblazers over the Mustangs.
East Dubuque 73, Scales Mound 72 (2OT) — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 23 points as the Warriors outlasted the Hornets and moved to 3-0.
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 45 — At Platteville, Wis.: Owen Oldenberg and Austin Martin scored 11 points apiece to lead Prairie du Chien over the Hillmen.
Galena 56, Stockton 40 — At Stockton, Ill.: Jacob Townsend’s game-high 20 points helped Galena take control after a closely contested first half.
Cuba City 73, Boscobel 32 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans used double-digit scoring efforts from Jack Misky, Carter Olson, Riley Richard and Drew Robson to move to 18-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo East 44 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Jaelyn Tigges netted a game-high 17 points as the Mustangs s ecured their fourth victory of the season.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 41, Dubuque Wahlert 40 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Allie Kutsch led Wahlert with 16 points while Emma Donovan added 11.
Shullsburg 59, Belmont 42 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt’s 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, along with Madison Russell’s 12 point performance helped Shullsburg outlast Belmont.
Galena 41, Warren 17 — At Warren, Ill.: Galena moved to 2-0 on the young season by defeating the Warriors for the second time in as many days on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 73, UW-Stevens Point 68 — At Platteville, Wis.: Drew Gunnick scored 16 points to lead UW-Platteville to victory. Quentin Shields scored 15 and Justin Stovall added 13.