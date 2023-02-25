Loras has seven wrestlers a win away from an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III wrestling championships, and the University of Dubuque and UW-Platteville have three each knocking on the door after the first day of regional tournaments.

Loras advanced Eric Kincaid (141), Jalen Schropp (149), Zeke Smith (157), Gabe Fiser (165), Zeb Gnida (174), Shane Liegel (184) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) into the semifinal round, and the University of Dubuque’s Brady Koontz (125), Dylan Koontz (133) and Darryl Aiello (285), and Dubuque Hempstead state champion Joe Pins (133), of Wartburg, also reached the semifinals at the Lower Midwest Regional in Springfield, Ill.

