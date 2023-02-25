Loras has seven wrestlers a win away from an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III wrestling championships, and the University of Dubuque and UW-Platteville have three each knocking on the door after the first day of regional tournaments.
Loras advanced Eric Kincaid (141), Jalen Schropp (149), Zeke Smith (157), Gabe Fiser (165), Zeb Gnida (174), Shane Liegel (184) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) into the semifinal round, and the University of Dubuque’s Brady Koontz (125), Dylan Koontz (133) and Darryl Aiello (285), and Dubuque Hempstead state champion Joe Pins (133), of Wartburg, also reached the semifinals at the Lower Midwest Regional in Springfield, Ill.
UW-Platteville sent Zach Thompson (133), Aiden Brosinski (157) and Tyler Hannah (197) into the semifinals at the Upper Midwest Regional in Mequon, Wis.
The top three wrestlers at each weight advance to the NCAA championships, held March 10-11 in Roanoke, Va. Semifinal winners this morning will punch their ticket to nationals; the losers will need to win their consolation semifinals and third-place matches to reach the national tournament.
Kincaid beat Buena Vista’s Axel Hernandez, 7-0, in the quarterfinals after pinning Westminster’s Wyatt Cooley in 1:55 in the first round.
Schropp pinned University of the Ozarks’ Hayden Rofkahr in 1:31 in the first round before earning an 8-1 decision over Cornell’s Landon Card in the quarterfinals.
Smith won by technical fall over Augustana’s Chase Clark, 15-0, in the preliminary round before pinning Westminster’s Joey Fallon in 2:54 in the first round. He beat Huntingdon College’s David Burgess, 9-3, in the quarterfinals.
Fiser won a 12-0 major decision over Fontbonne’s Harry Rodriguez in the first round before beating Millikin’s Dejon Glaster, 6-3, in the quarters.
Gnida pinned Dubuque’s Julius Boimah in 4:20 in the first round, then won a 5-3 decision over Nebraska Wesleyan’s Zeth Gerkensmeyer in the quarterfinals.
Liegel pinned Westminster’s Crisopher Corleyin 1:14 in the first round, then won a 10-1 major decision over Cornell’s Cael Mclaren.
Wriedt pinned Buena Vista’s Luis Cota in 0:41 in the prelims and Westminster’s Michael Carpenter in 1:46 in the first round. He won a 2-0 decision over Augustana’s Daniel Skold in the quarterfinals.
Brady Koontz pinned Westminster’s Isaac Gawronski in 4:26 in the first round before winning an 8-2 decision over Loras’ Jared Hensley in the quarterfinals.
Dylan Koontz won a 13-0 major decision over Schreiner University’s Stevie Duran before pinning Augustana’s Trevor Boryla in 3:48.
Aiello beat Cornell’s Landen Schemmel, 2-0, in the first round, then beat Luther’s Cullen Quick, 8-2.
Pins advanced with a 13-3 major decision over Millikin’s Coby Haney in the quarterfinals. He opened the tournament with an 18-0 technical fall over Noah Clayton from University of the Ozarks.
Loras’ Hensley (125) and Colin Murphy (197), and Dubuque’s Jevontea Yarbrough (141), Billy Looney (149) and Tyler Thurston (197) were still alive in the consolation bracket.
Loras’ Mason McMillen (133) and Dubuque’s Luke Radeke (157), Devinaire Hayes (165), Boimah (174) and Pilo Perez (184) were eliminated.
Thompson (133) pinned Carthage’s Sebastian Rosales in 1:19 before winning an 8-0 major decision over UW-Oshkosh’s Denis Murphy in the quarterfinals.
Brosinski (157) beat Carthage’s Zaren Anderson, 9-3, before pinning UW-Oshkosh’s Cody Welker in 2:46 in the quarterfinals.
Hannah (197) pinned Lakeland’s Nidal Farah in 1:13 in the first round before beating Chicago’s Gunnar Garriques, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.
The Pioneers’ Coy Ruess (165), Nathan Wynsma (174), Kasey Ross (184) and Brett Schoenherr (285) were still alive on the backside. Nolan McKittrick (125), Alec Schmacht (141) and Brock Parker (149) were eliminated.
