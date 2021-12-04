Stephen Halliday’s entire mood changed in a matter of eight seconds.
The Ohio State University recruit exited the penalty box, then collected a long outlet pass from defenseman Zane Demsey before scoring a game-changing goal at the 6:37 mark of the third period Friday night. That gave the Dubuque Fighting Saints a little breathing room before they tacked on two more goals to earn a 7-3 victory Friday night at USHL-leading Chicago.
“Obviously, I took a penalty when we were only up by one goal, so I was kind of sweating it out the whole two minutes I was in the box,” Halliday said. “Zane made a great pass and I did a good job of capitalizing on the breakaway.
“I thought it was kind of a soft penalty. But at the end of the day, scoring that goal definitely helped my case when I went back to the bench.”
Halliday added another goal and an assist later in the period to cap a five-point night that moved him into the USHL scoring lead. He notched his first career USHL hat trick and added two assists to raise his point total to 32, two more than Chicago’s Jackson Blake and Adam Fantilli.
“I got a couple of lucky bounces and I was able to take advantage of them,” said Halliday, who set a career high for goals at 15. “But the big thing tonight was we were able to battle back after they scored a couple of quick ones on us early in the third period.
“That’s happened before to us when we’ve played Chicago, and the game got away from us. But coach (Greg) Brown did a great job of calming us down and getting us to play our style of hockey the rest of the game.”
Nicholas Moldenhauer beat goaltender Paxton Geisel at the 1:33 mark, and Andon Cerbone continued the momentum with a goal on the very next shot 16 seconds later to get the Steel within 4-3.
Then, Brown used his timeout.
“I told them to just take a breath, because we were still up by one,” Brown said. “It was just a matter of having a bad couple of minutes. I wanted them to settle their nerves a bit and go out and be the better team for the rest of the period, and they did a good job of that.”
Halliday completed his hat trick 3:35 later, shortly after a Saints power play expired. He deflected a Demsey shot set up by Ryan Beck.
Mikey Burchill added a rebound goal set up by Halliday and Kurth at 16:18 for his fourth of the season.
The Saints won their fourth straight and handed Chicago its first home loss in 11 outings this season. The Steel also won the first three meetings against Dubuque.
“We did a much better job of getting sticks on pucks and playing the body,” said goaltender Paxton Geisel, who won his fourth straight outing with an 18-save performance. “We didn’t try to do anything too crazy. We kept it simple. Our gap control was a lot better, too, which is important because they move the puck so well.”
The Saints needed just 96 seconds to open the scoring. Halliday stripped the puck from Jack Harvey below the goal line and centered a pass to Nikita Borodayenko, who wired a shot into the top left corner of the net behind goaltender Gibson Homer for his fourth goal of the season.
Chicago tied the game at the 11:10 mark of the first period while on its second power play of the night. Sam Lipkin redirected Jake Livanavage’s shot from the right point past Geisel for his 14th goal of the season.
But the Saints regained the lead for good just 3:23 later. Kenny Connors delivered a big hit on Casy Laylin in the Dubuque zone, then sprinted the puck along the left wing. Tristan Lemyre hustled behind Livanavage and tipped Connors’ perfect centering pass behind Homer for his 10th goal of the year.
Dubuque added two more quick-strike goals in the first 2:48 of the second period to stretch the lead to 4-1.
Just 66 seconds into the period, Connor Kurth forced a turnover in the right corner and quickly fired on net. The rebound found Halliday in the low slot, and he ripped a shot past Homer.
Then, Max Montes forced a turnover in his own zone and took off in the other direction. Borodayenko hit him in stride with a pass, and Montes scored his fourth goal of the season inside the left post to complete a breakaway.
The teams conclude a home-and-home series at 7:05 tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss, with proceeds benefiting the local Toys for Tots initiative.
Fisher Scott made his USHL debut for Dubuque, which has been shorthanded in its defense corps for the past two weekends. The Saints selected the 5-10, 141-pound native of Carbondale, Colo., in the eighth round of the 2020 USHL Futures Draft. A Colorado College recruit, Scott plays for the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League.