Nate Offerman claimed medalist honors with an 8-over 80, and Dyersville Beckman shot 348 as a team to win an Iowa Class 2A sectional golf championship on Friday at Guttenberg Golf Course in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Cascade was second as a team with a 355 and will join the Trailblazers at the district meet on May 21 at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo.
The Cougars’ Isaac Martin was second with an 82 and teammate Gavin Manternach (85) was third. Beckman’s Sean Hinerischsen was fourth with an 85.
Bellevue (406) was fifth; Clayton Ridge (414) took seventh.
Cardinals 3rd — At Shellsburg, Iowa: Noah Nabb shot 78 to place fifth individually and help Maquoketa to a third-place finish at their Class 3A sectional meet at Wildcat Golf Course.
Arrows 2nd — At Lancaster, Wis.: Noah Kirsch shot 37 to share medalist honors and lead Lancaster to a runner-up finish at a Southwest Wisconsin Conference event at Lancaster Country Club. River Valley shot 182 to beat Lancaster and Dodgeville by eight strokes. Platteville was fourth with a 189 while Prairie du Chien did not field a full roster.
PREP BASEBALL
Pearl City 8, Galena 5 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Ethan Hefel went 4-for-4 and John Wubben drove in two runs, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Pirates over the Wolves.
Cuba City 2, Southwestern 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Riley Rosenkranz delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, and Riley Richard struck out seven in a four-hitter as the Cubans clipped the Wildcats.
Lancaster 6, Platteville 3 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Flying Arrows scored all six of their runs in the final two innings to upend the Hillmen. Aiden Sparkman struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for Platteville.
Mineral Point 8, Fennimore 4 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Dominic McVay homered twice and Liam Stumpf went 3-for-4 as the Pointers beat the Golden Eagles.
Potosi/Cassville 10, Shullsburg/Benton 0 (5 innings) — At Potosi, Wis.: Tucker Leibfried, Preston Steiner and Jack Kaiser each had doubles, and Potosi/Cassville needed just five hits to rout Shullsburg/Benton.
PREP SOFTBALL
Southwestern 8, Potosi/Cassville 6 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nevada Farrey drove in two runs, and the Wildcats used a seven-run fourth inning to hold off Potosi/Cassville.
Iowa-Grant 5-17, Southwestern 2-3 — At Cobb, Wis.: Mya McCarthy struck out eight and went 2-for-3 at the plate in the first game, then added two hits and two runs in the second game as the Panthers swept the Wildcats on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Cedar Falls 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Steele Field: The Tigers held off the Golden Eagles, sending Wahlert to its fourth consecutive loss.
Waterloo West 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Timmerman Field: The Wahawks clipped the Mustangs in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Clayton Ridge 5, New Hampton 4 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Jace Fassbinder scored two goals, Caden Palmer, Jackson Hefel and Kylar Millard also scored, and the Eagles fended off the Chickasaws.
Maquoketa 1, Center Point-Urbana 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak with a narrow victory over the Stormin’ Pointers.
North Fayette Valley 6, Bellevue Marquette 5 (SO) — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks suffered a heart-breaker at home, losing the penalty-kick shootout, 4-1, after building a two-goal lead in the second half.
Clinton Prince of Peace 5, Cascade 3 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Irish scored three unanswered goals in the second half, dropping the Cougars to 6-4 overall.
Independence 10, West Delaware 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Mustangs dominated the Hawks in a WaMaC Conference contest.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dodgeville 4, Galena 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Emilee Rodriguez saved two penalty kicks for the Pirates, but Dodgeville earned the victory.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Galena tri-op sweeps — At Dakota, Ill.: Dawson Feyen won the 200, 400, long jump and triple jump to help Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge boys win the Dakota Invitational, 140.33-90.33 over Lena-Winslow.
The tri-op also received victories from Braedyn Budde (800), Konner Allendorf (110 hurdles), Caleb Wagner (300 hurdles), Khalid Newton (high jump), Ben Tressel (discus) and the 4x200 relay.
The girls also won the team title, 157-107, over host Dakota. Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge’s individual winners included Julia Finazzo (100), Arianna Pedrin (800), Hailey Heiar (1,600), Sarah Pratt (discus) and the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 1, Farley 0 — At Farley, Iowa: Jeremy Foreman outdueled Andy Seabrooke with a four-hit shutout as the Reds advanced to the championship game of the EIHL preseason tournament. Cascade will play either Key West or Dyersville at 7 p.m. tonight.
Rickardsville 12, Worthington 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Joey Lehmann struck out 12 while combined with Brett Swalve on a one-hitter, and Jack Hoffmann homered and drove in three runs as the A’s routed the Cardinals.
Peosta 4, Dubuque Budweisers 3 — At Peosta, Iowa: Payton Quagliano capped a three-RBI night with a walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning. Connor Grant added a pair of hits, Brady Schiesl allowed two runs in six innings of work, and Greg Bennett got the win in relief.