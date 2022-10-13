Josh Lenz, Shayne Skov
Buy Now

Houston Texans wide receiver Josh Lenz (left) runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Shayne Skov chases during an NFL preseason game in 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. Lenz will be inducted into Dubuque Hempstead’s Hall of Fame this weekend.

 Ben Margot The Associated Press

Dubuque Hempstead will induct seven new members into its Hall of Fame during Homecoming ceremonies this weekend.

The class includes Brigit Brunsman Accinelli (Class of 2003), Patty Mellon Clemens, Josh Lenz (2009), Ben Loeffelholz (2011), Tony Potts (1988), Matthew Santjer (2006) and Clare Slagel (2012).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.