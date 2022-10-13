Dubuque Hempstead will induct seven new members into its Hall of Fame during Homecoming ceremonies this weekend.
The class includes Brigit Brunsman Accinelli (Class of 2003), Patty Mellon Clemens, Josh Lenz (2009), Ben Loeffelholz (2011), Tony Potts (1988), Matthew Santjer (2006) and Clare Slagel (2012).
Here is a capsule look at the inductees:
Brigit Brunsman Accinelli — The standout swimmer was the 2001 state champion and set the school record in the 100 breaststroke. She was a first-team all-stater in the 100 yard breaststroke in 2000, 2001 and 2002, a four-time state qualifier, MVC athlete of the year in 2002 and academic all-state in 2002. Brunsman Accinelli went on to swim at Truman State University and competed in the NCAA Division 2 championships in 2005, 2006 & 2007. Truman State won the NCAA title in 2004, 2005 & 2006 and finished second in 2007. She won a national title in the 200 yard medley relay and finished third in the 100 yard breaststroke. She was the 2007 national runner-up in the 200 yard medley relay and finished as a six-time NCAA Sivision II all-American in the 200 medley relay, 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. She is a 2009 Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame Inductee.
Patty Mellon Clemens — The mother of five children, grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of six, she and her late husband, Rich, were married for 48 years and never missed a game involving her kids. That dedication continued on after their playing days as she began working as a ticket seller for all Hempstead sporting events roughly 30 years ago. She has worked alongside athletic directors Harry Robbins, Brian Kuhle, Eric Miller and Amy Hawkins and has made countless friends through her work with the school.
Josh Lenz — He starred in football, basketball and track & field at Hempstead. In football, he earned all-MVC accolades his final three seasons, made third-team all-state as a junior and made first-team all-state as senior while being named TH player of the year, landing a spot in the Shrine Bowl and leading the Mustangs to the playoffs.
Lenz lettered all four seasons in basketball, culminating with all-state honors as a senior. He became just the second player in Hempstead history to score 1,000 points in a career and holds records in career steals, career assists and the single season steal record. He also earned elite all-state honors in track.
Lenz played football and was a four-year letter winner and 2012 team captain at Iowa State University. He had 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns for eighth all-time in program history. He later had stints in the NFL with the Bears, Seahawks, Colts, Browns and Texans over three-plus seasons.
Ben Loeffelholz — The four-year state swimming qualifier earned four all-state accolades, won three state championships and also finished as a state runner-up. Loeffelholz earned the 2010 MVC and district swimmer of the year, the 2011 state swimmer of the year, earned all-American consideration in 2009 and 2010 and made all-American in 2011. He holds five school swimming records and is a member of the state Hall of Fame. Loeffelholz swam at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and became a three-time team record holder and a two-time conference champion. He later served as an assistant swimming coach at Hempstead. A four-year letterwinner in track & field, he was a three-year state qualifier, Drake relays qualifier and team MVP.
Tony Potts — He was an all-MVC football player in 1987 and a member of the state football team. In baseball, he was all-conference and all-TH in 1987; all-conference, all-TH, all-district, all-state and a member of the state semifinals team as a senior in 1988. He was also co-MVC player of the year and a Large Schools East All-Star in 1988. Potts was a member of the Dubuque County Legion state champion team and later played in four all-star games over a 23-year semi-pro career. This summer, he was inducted into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame.
Also a starter in basketball, Potts was an academic all-state selection and the Harold Sweet Scholarship Award winner in 1988.
Matthew Santjer — He was involved in football, basketball, baseball and special Olympics during his career at Hempstead. In football Matthew was team manager for four years under head coach Mark Ehlers and received the coaches awards during his senior year. In basketball, Matthew was team manager for three years under coach Eric Miller and also received the coaches award. In baseball, Matthew was team manager and stats keeper for years under coach Tom Witry.
In Special Olympics, Santjer was a participant for 4 years under coaches Karla Weber and Jon West. He participated in bowling, basketball, cross country skiing, swimming, track & field and biking, earning many medals and ribbons. He was nominated to participate in the first-ever USA National Special Olympics games held in Ames in 2006. He earned three national silver medals in swimming — freestyle, backstroke and relay.
Clare Slagel — During her swimming career, she was a four-time state qualifier. In 2009 she was sixth place in the 100 backstroke, in 2010 she was second place in the 100 yard backstroke and seventh place in the 500 freestyle, and in 2011 she was third place in the 100 backstroke and sixth place in the 500 freestyle. She holds school records in the 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 500 freestyle and as a member of the 200 medley relay.
At Luther College, Slagel won the Iowa Conference Johanna Olson Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2018, an NCAA Post grad scholar in 2018 and was a four-time national qualifier. She won national titles in the 200 backstroke in 2014 and 100 backstroke in 2015, was an eight-time all-American, a four-time liberal arts women’s swimmer of the year and 27 time liberal arts champion. She holds five individual school records, four of which are also Liberal Arts and Iowa Conference records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.