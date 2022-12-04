Loras led for 38 minutes and 55 seconds of the 40-minute contest.
But it was far from a walk in the park.
The Duhawks built double-digit advantages on four separate occasions in the first half of Saturday’s American Rivers Conference matchup with Buena Vista, but never could quite shake the Beavers completely.
They did, however, respond every time.
Loras absorbed and answered every punch BV threw its way as the Duhawks grinded to a 75-67 victory at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
“It’s the second game in a row,” Loras coach Chris Martin said. “We won a close one against Coe in overtime, and kept battling in this one, kinda the same thing.”
In Wednesday’s home contest against Coe, the Duhawks (4-3, 3-0 American Rivers Conference) saw a late 11-point lead evaporate, only to escape with a win in overtime.
When Buena Vista clawed back to tie Saturday’s game at 40-40 with 13:02 to play, Loras answered with a 16-6 run to close the door for good.
“They need to be in games like this,” Martin said. “It’s good for you; that’s how you grow in tough situations. Luckily, tonight, we could be in this game and didn’t take the loss.”
Tyler Bass scored a season-best 25 points to lead the Duhawks, Alex Singleton had 14 and Ali Sabet added 12.
A-R-C scoring leader Zane Neubaum had 17 points to front the Beavers (4-4, 0-2).
A string of eight consecutive points by Bass gave Loras its largest first-half lead, 25-12, at the 5:02 mark. The sophomore forward from Washington, Ill., entered Saturday averaging 12.8 points per game. He eclipsed that by halftime.
“It’s just one of those things,” said Bass, who netted 16 of his 25 points in the first 20 minutes. “I’ve been working a lot on my game, so just trusting it. My teammates were able to get me the ball and I just had to have the confidence in myself to make the play.”
Buena Vista quickly cut into a nine-point halftime deficit with an 8-2 run to open the second half before knotting the game at 40-all.
Sabet’s steal and fast-break dish to Myles Barry capped a mini 7-0 run to reclaim a 47-40 advantage for the Duhawks, and Declan Ciurlik’s drive to the hoop punctuated the 16-6 run to stretch the lead to 10.
“We’ve got a lot of returners this year, so we’re battle-tested for sure, especially from last year,” Bass said. “That game against Coe really helped us, too. Just staying together and withstanding their runs really helped us tonight.”
Bass was key on defense as well. His steal with under 2 minutes to play led to an easy basket for Singleton to go up, 68-57, and slammed the door on one final comeback attempt by the Beavers.
Though extremely early, Loras sits alone atop the A-R-C standings with an unblemished conference record after three games.
“The non-conference season, we got off to kind of a slow start, but conference season is a completely different concept,” Bass said. “To start 3-0 is huge for us. We’re excited.”
Loras reverts back to a non-conference slate for the duration of December, beginning at UW-Stout next Friday. The Duhawks return to A-R-C action on Jan.4 against Luther in Decorah.
