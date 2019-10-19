As anticipated, Western Dubuque secured the Class 3A District 4 title in convincing fashion, but not without some success from the hosts. Marion put up a strong fight when in possession, but fell to the Bobcats, 48-13, Friday night in Marion.
Facing Class 3A’s top-ranked team was always going to be a daunting task for the winless Indians, but Marion put up a loud 10 points.
Struggling to move the ball consistently this season, Marion found ways to move the chains against the Bobcats. Quarterback Dane Carstensen gave Western Dubuque headaches with his arm and legs. Scrambling to pick up first downs when the play broke down, hitting receivers in tight spots, Carstensen led the Indians to eight first downs and 170 yards of offense in the first half. A 43-yard fingertip catch by CJ Sturbaum-Anderson set up the loudest boom of the night. When the drive stalled following a holding penalty, Jaffer Murphy stepped up and drilled a 55-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare.
Western Dubuque motored down the field repeatedly behind an efficient performance from the offensive line and quarterback Calvin Harris.
Harris shrugged off just his second interception of the season, finishing 13 for 20 for 164 yards, spreading the ball around to five different receivers. Ben Bryant and Jackson Burger were the beneficiaries, punctuating six drives between them with rushing touchdowns. Bryant finished with 155 yards and four scores. Burger went over the century mark as well, finishing with 135.
Dubuque Hempstead 16, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ben Jaeger’s 25-yard field goal with 2:53 remaining proved to be the game-winner as the Mustangs (3-5) snapped a three-game streak of heartbreaking losses. Aiden Dunne had two TD passes to lead Hempstead.
West Delaware 47, Charles City 7 — At Charles City, Iowa: The Hawks got back to .500 with their second straight win, a route of Charles City.
Bellevue 21, Northeast Goose Lake 19 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Ben Parker scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on fourth-and-two and the Comets held off the Rebels’ bid for a comeback to win their third straight game. Northeast scored with 4:18 left and had a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game. Bellevue (4-4) denied the attempt and then intercepted the Rebels’ last possession to run out the clock.
West Branch 26, Cascade 7 — At Cascade, Iowa: With playoff hopes bleak entering the game, the Cougars (3-5) spotted Iowa Class 1A No. 6 West Branch 26 points before finally getting on the board with less than a minute remaining.
Dyersville Beckman 35, North Cedar 26 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Riley Fangman scored all five touchdowns for the Trailblazers (5-3), who snapped a two-game skid and kept Beckman thinking playoffs.
MFL/Mar-Mac 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 23 — At Monona, Iowa: Parker Rochford’s touchdown with 49 seconds left cut the Vikings’ deficit within five, but Ed-Co (6-2) couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick and dropped just its second game of the season.
Maquoketa Valley 20, Alburnett 7 — At Delhi, Iowa: After a slow start to the season, the Wildcats won their second straight game and improved to 2-6 with Lisbon up next.
Lisbon 58, Clayton Ridge 6 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles have one last shot at a win this season when they travel to Edgewood-Colesburg next week.
ILLINOIS
Stockton 50, East Dubuque 6 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks (5-3) became postseason eligible with a convincing win over the Warriors. East Dubuque (2-6) dropped its sixth straight game and will look to stop the skid next week at rival Galena.
Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 7 — At Lena, Ill.: The Pirates fell to 1-7 against a stout Lena-Winslow team and hope to reverse the trend when they host East Dubuque in next week’s finale.
Polo 34, River Ridge (Ill.) 8 — At Polo, Ill.: The Wildcats’ five-game winning streak in eight-man football came to a halt as they fell to 6-2. They travel to Milford/Cissna Park to close the regular season.
WISCONSIN
Darlington 40, Cuba City 28 — At Darlington, Wis.: Braden Davis had two touchdown passes, Wyat Bredesen had two first-quarter touchdown runs, and the Redbirds clinched a playoff berth by improving to 6-3. Beau Kopp had three touchdown passes for the Cubans, who close their season at 2-7.
Fennimore 36, Iowa-Grant 8 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Aiden Nutter had three touchdown runs in the first half and the Golden Eagles (4-5) ended their season on a high note.
Potosi/Cassville 40, Boscobel 0 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Chieftains (7-2) clinched a playoff berth with a shutout win in their season finale over the Bulldogs.
Balck Hawk/Warren 27, Pecatonica/Argyle 7 — At Pecatonica, Wis.: In its first year as a co-op program, Black Hawk/Warren capped an undefeated season at 9-0 and looks sharp entering the playoffs.
River Ridge (Wis.) 47, Southwestern 12 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Connor Mumm caught a 52-yard TD pass and added another 10-yard scoring run — all in the first quarter — as the Timberwolves (6-3) never trailed on their way to becoming playoff eligible.
Newman Catholic 52, Belmont 20 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves (7-2) closed the regular season on the losing end, but still have the playoffs to look forward to in eight-man.