Dubuque Wahlert announced today that it has hired Paige Griffith to take over its volleyball program.
Griffith’s playing career began at Parkland College in Champaign, Ill., where she was a member of two NJCAA national championship teams. Parkland’s combined record during Griffith's two years was 110-2.
She then moved on to Loras College and was an all-conference setter for the Duhawks in her senior season. Griffith then coached for Loras as a graduate assistant and setters coach in 2019, and she also has coached club volleyball for the past three years.
Griffith fills an opening created when Lindsey Beaves resigned earlier this month.
"We are very excited about Paige taking the reigns as our next head coach," Wahlert Athletic Director Tom English said in a press release. "She has been a part of some very good programs, working under some excellent coaches. She knows what it takes to win. Her experience at the college and club level will provide a unique and new asset to the program. I believe her enthusiasm and energy will be contagious within the program, and we’re happy to have her on board to help add to the rich tradition of Wahlert volleyball.”