Local runners crowded the top of the Western Dubuque cross country invitational in Epworth, Iowa, on Thursday.
Gabby Moran placed second in 19:15, Alix Oliver was right behind her in third in 19:34, and Ellie Kirby placed top-10 with a sixth-place 20:17 as the Dubuque Wahlert girls team won the 12-team meet with 38 points. They finished just ahead of second place Western Dubuque with 44 points.
Alyssa Klein (fourth place, 19:35), Lauren Klein (fifth place, 19:58), Elly Burds (eighth place, 20:22) and Audrey Biermann (10th place, 20:26) led the Bobcats girls with top-10 finishes. Emma Ostwinkle led the Cascade girls to a seventh place team finish, herself placing seventh individually in 20:21.
On the boys side, Wahlert’s Nathan Munshower was second in 17 flat behind Decorah’s Brady Hogan. WD’s Cade Messer (seventh place, 17:10) and Eli Naumann (eighth place, 17:22) also earned top-10 finishes. The Eagles placed fourth overall.
Senior girls win Bud Williams — At Iowa City: Lilly Schmidt and Izzy Gorton finished 1-2, leading the Rams girls team to a first-place overall finish at the Bud Williams Invitational. Lucia Nelson (fifth place) and Elyza Hoffman (eighth) also placed top-10 for Senior. The Rams boys placed sixth overall.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Dubuque Senior 101, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 73 — At Dubuque Aquatic Center: Maci Boffeli earned a pair of wins in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley, and helped the Rams to relay wins in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle as Senior earned a dual victory. Kaitlyn Vantiger (100 backstroke), Delaney Noel (500 free), Savanna Koch (100 butterfly) and Molly Gilligan (50 free) were also first-place winners for the Rams.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
5 local teams in Iowa poll — This week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball poll featured five local teams.
Dubuque Hempstead (13-1-1) held steady at No. 8 in Class 5A, followed closely by Dubuque Senior at No. 10. The Rams (12-6) rose two spots from the previous poll.
In 4A, Western Dubuque (12-7) maintained its No. 5 spot while West Delaware (21-7) remained ranked eighth. Dyersville Beckman (20-6) dropped two spots from fourth to sixth in the 2A rankings.
Cascade 3, Anamosa 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: Brooke Denniston had 24 digs and Ally Hoffman went off for 17 kills as the Cougars (14-4) handed Anamosa its third loss.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Midland 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ellie O’Brien had 24 kills and the Mohawks improved to 4-12 with an epic five-set victory against Midland.
Central City 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings lost a tough one to Central City and dropped to 12-10.