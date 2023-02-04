Marcus Brannman followed up his third shutout of the season with another run at perfection.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender stopped all 21 shots he faced Saturday night in a 3-0 victory at Green Bay to silence a crowd of 6,317 and complete a sweep in a home-and-home series with the Gamblers. Brannman made 27 saves on Friday night in a 3-0 win in Dubuque and has not allowed a goal in 124 minutes, 43 seconds of game time.

