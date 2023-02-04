Marcus Brannman followed up his third shutout of the season with another run at perfection.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender stopped all 21 shots he faced Saturday night in a 3-0 victory at Green Bay to silence a crowd of 6,317 and complete a sweep in a home-and-home series with the Gamblers. Brannman made 27 saves on Friday night in a 3-0 win in Dubuque and has not allowed a goal in 124 minutes, 43 seconds of game time.
Prolonged pressure from the Dubuque line of Max Montes, Noah Powell and Nils Juntorp and the defense tandem of Jayden Jubenvill and Max Burkholder yielded the first goal of the game at the 5:55 mark of the second period. All five Saints touched the puck in the Green Bay zone during a 25-second stretch of pressure before Powell’s attempted cross-crease pass hit the stick of Gamblers’ defenseman Carter Rose and trickled just over the goal line behind goalie Kristoffer Eberly.
Powell picked up his sixth goal of the season on a pass intended for Montes below the left faceoff circle.
James Reeder doubled the lead on his ninth goal of the season with just 1:43 remaining in the second period. Burkholder won a battle in the Dubuque zone, and Jake Sondreal made a slick bounce pass off the right-wing wall to spring Reeder. The right-handed-shooting rookie had a step on defender Artyom Levshunov, drove the net and backhanded a shot under Eberly to make it 2-0.
Ryan St. Louis continued his recent goal scoring surge at 6:21 of the third period to stretch the lead to 3-0. Mikey Burchill moved the puck to Theo Wallberg at the right point, and the defenseman fired a shot on goal. St. Louis gathered the blocked shot and backhanded it over Eberly’s left shoulder for his 17th goal of the season.
St. Louis has goals in three straight games and seven of the last nine contests.
Just 19 seconds later, former Saints forward Peter Kramer delivered a high hit to Powell along the right-wing wall. Powell, who turned 18 on Thursday, took exception and dropped the gloves with the 20-year-old. Powell muscled Kramer to the ice after delivering a couple of blows, and both were assessed fighting majors and misconducts, ending their nights.
