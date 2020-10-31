Dubuque Hempstead’s Ryan Winger closed a terrific career for the Mustangs on Friday at the Iowa state cross country meet.
The Mustangs’ senior leader was outpaced down the stretch by Class 4A state champ Jaysen Bouwers, of Sioux City North, and settled for a career and school best runner-up finish of 15:45.7 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Winger said. “I’m pretty proud of my performance today. It went pretty much almost how I wanted it to go. Of course, I was aiming for a state championship, but second is pretty darn good, too.”
Bouwers won the title in 15:31.2. The two went stride-for-stride in the first mile, then Bouwers created a slight distance before pulling away on the last 200 meters.
“We’re incredibly proud of Ryan’s performance,” Hempstead coach Mark Ressler said. “It was a great finish. He’s been on the elite all-state team the past three years and holds the school record and highest finish at the state meet in school history. He’s leaving as the best distance runner in Hempstead history. He’s a very humble kid, such a class act when receiving all these awards and accomplishments. We’re proud of him.”
Winger competed in four straight state meets for the Mustangs, and placed higher each season. Winger finished 44th as a freshman, took 13th as a sophomore and was sixth as a junior before wrapping his career as runner-up. He also holds the school-record time of 15:12 set earlier this season.
“It means a lot to me to be able to finish as the best runner in school history,” said Winger, who plans to continue his career at the collegiate level but hasn’t decided on a school yet. “That feels super cool. A lot of hard work and years of training to get to this point.”
Dubuque Senior’s Connor Kilgore also landed a top-10 finish, as the Rams’ senior closed his career in eighth place at 16:14.6.
Hempstead finished third in the team standings last year, but battled tough on Friday and finished fifth overall. Sioux City North also won the team title behind Bouwers with 75 points.
Behind Winger, junior Derek Leicht finished 25th in 16:35.8 and senior Josh Davis was 26th at 16:35.9. Junior George Holesinger placed 42nd in 16:46 and junior Brady Blean took 62nd in 17:02.5.
Western Dubuque junior Eli Naumann placed 76th in 17:14.8, and Bobcats senior Cade Messer placed 101st in 17:41.4.
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Wahlert placed 11th out of 15 teams with 239 points, and West Delaware finished 14th with 278 points. Dallas Center-Grimes won the team title with 87 points.
Wahlert senior Nathan Munshower closed his Golden Eagles career with a 12th-place showing of 16:43. Junior Carter Hancock placed 36th in 17:12.2, sophomore Abe Simcox was 82nd in 17:45.6, junior Brant Perry took 83rd at 17:46.2 and senior Cayden Ellis was 117th in 18:23.4.
The Hawks were led by senior Blake Smith’s run of 17:06.7 for 31st place. Also scoring for the Hawks were senior Cael Meyer (45th, 17:19.6), senior Robinson Martinez (84th, 17:46.8), senior Tyger Vaske (91st, 17:49.2) and senior Andrew Salas (128th, 18:53.1).