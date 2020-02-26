BETTENDORF, Iowa — When a game gets physical around the rim, you’re not going to find many players tougher than Miranda Peters and Tori Michel.
Bellevue Marquette’s senior post players — and the catalysts from last year’s state run — had every answer when Wednesday night’s Iowa Class 1A regional final got stressful down the stretch. Peters scored a game-high 18 points and Michel added 15 as the second-ranked Mohawks held off No. 11 Burlington Notre Dame, 57-49, at Pleasant Valley High School.
“When you get down to the end of these games, with so much on the line, you have to play physical,” Michel said. “They didn’t have as much height so they were going to come after us. We hung tough and this just feels amazing.”
The Mohawks (23-1) advanced to the 1A state tournament for the second straight season — and eighth time in program history — at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, drawing the No. 2 seed and will face seventh-seeded LeMars Gehlen (14-9) in a quarterfinal on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“This is awesome. It’s really great,” Peters said. “We had to do what we do every game plan, and that’s utilize our strengths. With us of course, that’s inside. We did what we had to do to win and it’s an amazing feeling.”
When the Nikes (20-5) cut Marquette’s lead to 51-47 in the closing minutes, the Mohawks didn’t sweat. Michel blocked Hope Ward’s take inside as Notre Dame tried to make it a one-possession game, then Michel was fouled and hit both free throws with 34.1 seconds remaining. Marquette scored 11 of its 13 points in the final quarter at the free-throw line, doing all the little things right in the clutch.
“I’m just really, really thrilled with the girls,” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. “Crucial free throws at the end there. Pretty physical game on the inside, and that usually doesn’t bother our girls. We finished pretty well inside and stayed calm. I’m just proud of how they battled.”
Rylie Todd drilled a pair of treys to open the game for the Nikes, jumping out to an early 6-2 lead and continued to fire from long range against Marquette’s 1-2-2 zone. Ellie O’Brien scored six points in the first quarter to draw the Mohawks even, but Katy Stephens swished a 3 at the buzzer to give Notre Dame a 13-10 lead.
When Todd connected on another triple as part of a 5-0 run that gave the Nikes an 18-12 lead in the second quarter, Kettmann made a defensive decision that changed the momentum.
“We went with the 1-2-2 press and tried to get out to their shooters,” Kettmann said. “It didn’t always work, and when they pulled out to 18-12, we weren’t getting out to (Todd) quick enough. We brought the top wing down and let Ellie (O’Brien) sink in the middle a little more. We gambled that someone else wasn’t going to hurt us, and they hesitated to shoot.”
With Marquette keeping the sharpshooter quiet the rest of the frame, the Mohawks went on a game-changing run to close a half that saw seven lead changes.
Peters scored six points in the quarter and pulled Marquette even at 18-all, then Delaney Banowetz hit a shot from beyond the arc. Peters added a runner in the lane before Elise Kilburg — fresh off the bench for that very moment — sank a triple at the horn to close a 15-2 run, giving Marquette a 27-20 advantage at the break.
“Staying calm has been huge. It’s what Coach has been working on with us,” Michel said. “That was our No. 1 rule, and No. 2 was attack. That really helped us and a big shout out to our freshman, Elise Kilburg, coming in and drilling that 3. That was so exciting.”
The Mohawks never trailed in the second half, and pushed the lead to 12 before the Nikes went on a 13-5 run to close the third quarter to cut the lead to five. The stage was set for an electric fourth quarter, but the battle-tested Mohawks never let their lead slip below four points.
“It’s huge for us to play like that down the stretch,” Peters said. “The competition is only going to get better at the state tournament. To win these games that are close and handle the pressure, that says a lot about this team.”