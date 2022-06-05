LA CROSSE, Wis. — Collin Fosler closed out a special year on a special day.
The Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg senior jumper claimed gold in the Division 3 high jump at the Wisconsin state track and field championships Saturday with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches on his 18th birthday.
It’s been a memorable prep swan song for Fosler, who was a key cog on the Scales Mound basketball team that was ranked No. 1 for much of the season and made it to the Illinois state semifinals for the first time in school history.
But Saturday’s gold medal wasn’t about celebrating another impressive accomplishment for Fosler, it was a mission.
“That run to state (in basketball),” Fosler said, “I knew we could have done better and, in my eyes, this was about redemption. That third place, I knew we were better than that. Each height today, I was like ‘This is redemption, let’s do this, let’s come out a champion.”’
Fosler did eventually concede, however, that becoming a state champion on his birthday was pretty cool.
“It’s insane,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day. It’s my birthday and I’m a state champion.”
No one was more surprised by Cuba City’s silver-medal finish in the 4x800 than the four athletes that ran the race.
The foursome of Evan Matthews, Noah Wood, Jordan Gile and Drew Robson finished second in Division 3 with a time of 8:28.37.
“We started the season thinking maybe we could make it to state and we just got state runners-up, and we didn’t expect it,” Matthews said. “We came here (seeded) eighth hoping to get sixth and make the podium, but every one of our guys PR’d — faster than they’ve ever run. It’s surreal.”
The Cubans’ Beau Kopp put a stamp on a remarkable weekend following his discus gold medal on Friday with a silver (52-1 ½) in the Division 3 shot put on Saturday.
Platteville’s Devin Digman earned himself a silver medal as well in Saturday’s Division 2 shot put (53-1/4), improving six spots from his eighth-place finish a year ago, and capping a strong day for area throwers.
Lancaster’s 4x100 team of Michael Ihm, Demoria Lovelady, Samah Venson and Max Bedward (43.30) missed gold by the slimmest of margins. Eau Claire Regis finished a whisper ahead of the Flying Arrows’ foursome in 43.27.
But disappointed, they were not.
“We were right there,” Ihm, a senior, said. “We got a school record, that was a big goal of ours, so to get that, it’s great. It was so close, but what a good race. I’m ending on a good note and I needed that, so I’m happy.”
Other area boys athletes who competed in Saturday’s final events and made the podium by placing inside the top six include: Boscobel’s 4x800 (Gabe Davis, Levi Glasbrenner, Hayden Schott, Ben Bohringer; sixth, 8:32.23); Lancaster’s RJ Hutchcroft, 400 (sixth, 51.15); and Darlington’s 4x400 (Easton Evenstad, George West, Carver Fitzsimmons, Rhett Reuter; fifth, 3:30.90).
Area boys who competed in Saturday’s finals, but did not place inside the top six include Darlington’s Evenstad, long jump (seventh, 20-3/4); Cuba City’s Mason Leeser, long jump (11th, 19-3 ½) and 200 (23.19); Dodgeville/Mineral Point 4x800 (12th, 8:28.37) and 4x400 (eighth, 3:30.83); Platteville’s Casen Udelhofen, 400 (eighth, 50.79); Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 4x100 (eighth, 44.89); and Lancaster’s Lovelady, 200 (10th, 23.64).
