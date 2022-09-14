ClarkeBaseball2JR.jpg
Clarke University’s Andrew Redman delivers a pitch against Grand View during the 2015 season at A.J. Spiegel Park in Peosta, Iowa. The Dubuque native will be inducted into Clarke’s Hall of Fame next month.

 Jessica Reilly Telegraph Herald

Clarke University will induct five members into its athletic Hall of Fame during Homecoming weekend next month.

The class includes baseball player Andrew Redman, golfer Josh Udelhofen, volleyball player Tyler Wills, basketball and softball player Alisha Kramer-Frese and bowler Jacob Boresch. The induction ceremony will take place at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 1 and will be held at the Atrium on the Clarke campus.

