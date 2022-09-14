Clarke University will induct five members into its athletic Hall of Fame during Homecoming weekend next month.
The class includes baseball player Andrew Redman, golfer Josh Udelhofen, volleyball player Tyler Wills, basketball and softball player Alisha Kramer-Frese and bowler Jacob Boresch. The induction ceremony will take place at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 1 and will be held at the Atrium on the Clarke campus.
Redman, a Dubuque Hempstead grad, enjoyed one of the most impressive pitching careers in Clarke baseball history from 2012-15 and earned NAIA All-American and Midwest Classic Conference player of the year accolades as a senior. In that season, Redman posted a .425 batting average (third best in a season at Clarke), a .509 on base percentage (school record) and a .719 slugging percentage (third best in a season at Clarke).
Finishing 2015 with what was at the time a school record tying 62 hits and a third-best 50 RBIs, he also hit nine home runs, which is good for 10th all time in the program’s history. On the mound, Redman finished 2015 with a school record 1.68 ERA as opposing hitters batted .207 against him, which ranks fourth all-time.
Redman finished his career with the lowest ERA in program history at 2.81, the third-lowest opponents’ batting average at .247, the second-most wins with 15, the sixth-most complete games with 11, fourth-most shutouts with three, third-most strikeouts with 147 and the eighth-most innings pitched at 144.1.
One of the top players in Clarke men’s golf program history, Udelhofen had a standout career from 2010 to 2014. The Platteville, Wis., native was a four-time team MVP as well as earning first-team all-MCC as a senior, junior, and sophomore. He was a PING NAIA third team all-American as a junior and NAIA PING North All-Region as a sophomore. He also spent four seasons on the men’s bowling team.
The first Clarke athlete to earn NAIA all-America status over four seasons, Wills is arguably the best men’s volleyball player to ever play for the Pride. The Galena, Ill., native earned NAIA North Player of the Year in 2015, when he set marks of second-most kills (524), most attack attempts (1,185), 10th-most kills per set (4.00), fourth-most aces (44), seventh-most service aces (41), 10th-most digs (280) and second-most points (613.5).
In his career, Wills finished as the leader in multiple career stat categories, including attack attempts (3,557), service aces (151) and reception percentage (.976). He also finished fourth in matches played (124), second in kills (1,498), third in sets played (443), fifth in points per set (4.08), second in total points scored (1,807.0), ninth in total blocks (279), sixth in block assists (242), fourth in digs (959), third in attack percentage (.313) and fifth in kills per set (3.38).
Kramer-Frese was one of the top multi-sport athletes to come through Clarke from 1999 to 2002 as a two-year member of the basketball team and a one-year member of the softball team while earning all-conference in both sports. In basketball, Kramer-Frese scored 912 points and had 247 rebounds. Her 18.6 career scoring average is the highest in program history. As a member of the softball program in 2002, Kramer-Frese led the squad in batting average (.414), doubles (12) and triples (4) and ranked second in RBI (25), hits (46) and runs (27). She was 5-6 in the circle with a 4.67 ERA. She later coached softball at Hempstead.
A four-year letterwinner at Clarke, Boresch was a multi-time MCC selection who placed third at the MCC Championships as a senior in the 2013-14 season with an average of 222 during the tournament. In his junior season, he finished 47th of 171 competitors in his respective division at the Team USA Trials and was an X-Bowling Intercollegiate Singles Championships qualifier.
WIAC honors pair of Pioneers — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Justin Blazek and Nathan Shackelford as its defensive and special teams football players of the week after leading the Pioneers to a 10-7 upset win over Bethel on Saturday.
Blazek, a senior defensive lineman from Naperville, Ill., had six total tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and two pass deflections. The Pioneers held the Royals to 162 total yards in the 10-7 victory. Quarterback-turned-punter Shackelford, a junior from Effingham, Ill., punted six times for a 34.2 yard average, including a long of 49 yards and three inside the 20.
UW-P enters football top 25 — Fresh off an upset win over Bethel, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team earned the No. 24 spot in the D3football.com poll. Bethel fell from No. 11 to No. 21.
Kluesner captures A-R-C honor —Wartburg College’s Caroline Kluesner, a senior libero from Western Dubuque, earned the American Rivers Conference’s volleyball defensive player of the week award. The Farley, Iowa, native tallied 63 digs without an error, 11 assists and six aces in three matches during the week.
Marting ties for 47th at Redbird Fall Invitational — Abby Marting, a senior from Dubuque Senior, helped the Drake University women’s golf team place ninth at the 15-team Redbird Fall Invitational hosted by Illinois State University in Normal, Ill. She shot a 77-78-81—236 to tie for 47th place.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Anna Jensen carded a 77-81-81—239 to tie for 57th place as the University of Northern Iowa finished in a tie for 12th in the team standings.
