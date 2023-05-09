Cal

Mississippi junior catcher Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque standout, earned the Southeastern Conference co-baseball player of the week award after hitting four home runs and driving in 10 runs in a game on Saturday.

Calvin Harris’ record-setting performance on Saturday afternoon yielded the Southeastern Conference’s co-baseball player of the week honor two days later.

The University of Mississippi junior left-handed hitting catcher from Western Dubuque High School hit four home runs, drove in 10 runs, scored four times and compiled 16 total bases in a 20-14 win at Missouri.

