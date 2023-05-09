Calvin Harris’ record-setting performance on Saturday afternoon yielded the Southeastern Conference’s co-baseball player of the week honor two days later.
The University of Mississippi junior left-handed hitting catcher from Western Dubuque High School hit four home runs, drove in 10 runs, scored four times and compiled 16 total bases in a 20-14 win at Missouri.
Harris became the first SEC player to hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game. He is just the fourth player in SEC history to have 16 or more total bases in a single game.
Harris’ four home runs and 16 total bases also set new Ole Miss single-game records, and his 10 RBI tied an Ole Miss single-game record that has stood since 1947. All marks were career-highs for Harris, and he also set a new career-high with four runs scored in the series finale.
Harris hit .471 (8-for-17) with five home runs, a triple, 13 RBIs, and nine runs scored over four games last week. He led the SEC in runs scored, RBIs, and home runs and was second in total bases on the week.
Harris owns a .342 average (64-for-187) with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 45 RBIs this season and ranks second on the team behind Kemp Alderman’s .377 average. Harris owns a .631 slugging percentage and .423 on-base percentage.
Harris shared the player of the week award with Missouri’s Luke Mann, who also hit five home runs over four games for the Tigers. The two players combined for 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 52 total bases on the week.
Harris also became Ole Miss’ first SEC weekly honoree since Tim Elko accomplished the feat in the third week of the 2021 season.
The Rebels, who won the first NCAA championship in program history last season, have been hit hard by injury to their pitching staff to hold a 25-23 overall record and 6-18 mark in the SEC. They will need a strong push in their final two three-game SEC series against Auburn and at Alabama to make the field.
Lawrence lands WIAC track honor — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence has been named the recipient of the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Judy Kruckman Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Award. The senior from Benton, Wis., carries a 3.79 grade point average and is majoring in biology with a biomedical sciences emphasis and minoring in chemistry and nutrition.
She is a two-time member of College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Six Team, and a four-time selection to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team. Lawrence is a four-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and earned a spot on UW-La Crosse’s Dean’s List numerous semesters. She has been the recipient of academic scholarships from her institution.
A team captain, Lawrence helped UW-La Crosse claim the WIAC championship for the fourth time in her career by winning the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles for the third consecutive season. She was also a member of the winning 4x100-meter relay team and established a conference championship record of 13.51 seconds in the prelims of the 100-meter hurdles. She is an eight-time All-North Region honoree and seven-time All-American, including third-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles at the 2021 NCAA Division III Championship. At the 2022 national championship, she collected four All-America awards.
Lawrence has served as a campus captain for The Hidden Opponent and volunteered for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Track & Field Championships, a food pantry, a trail run and adapted volleyball. She has worked as a club volleyball coach, patient care assistant at Mayo Clinic and a chiropractic assistant and building manager at UW-La Crosse’s Student Union.
Ash named all-WIAC — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Markie Ash, a senior from Waupun, Wis., earned second-team all-WIAC in women’s golf this spring. The team was determined by using a combination of the WIAC Championship results from the fall (50 percent) and the last Golfstat Adjusted Scoring Average rankings (50 percent) prior to the NCAA Championship.
Loras’ Hughes feted — Loras College’s Alyssa Hughes, a junior first baseman from Bolingbrook, Ill., earned the American Rivers Conference softball position player of the week award after leading the Duhawks (21-14) to a 3-1 record and the No. 5 seed in the upcoming league tournament. The cleanup hitter for Loras batted .545 in four games with a total of six RBIs and two doubles.
Jasa wins A-R-C track honor — Loras’ Mike Jasa, a senior from Cedar Rapids Prairie, won the A-R-C men’s track athlete of the week award. At the Dr. Tucker Open, Jasa set a new school record and conference record in the 800-meter run, with a time of 1:47.81. His time ranks all-time third in Division III and is the fastest time recorded this season at the Division III level.
Collier throws way to award — The University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier, a senior from Pleasant Valley, won the A-R-C field athlete of the week award with his performance at the Dr. Tucker Open. He threw a career best in the hammer throw, with a toss of 58.32 meters to finish first out of 25 competitors. Collier also found his way to the top in shot put, with his longest throw being recorded at 16.52 meters and took third in the discus with a throw of 47.16 meters. Collier ranks eighth in shot put, 14th in discus, and 15th in the hammer throw this season on the Division III qualifying list this season.
Noland wins weekly honor — Loras’ Gabrielle Noland, a senior from Rockford, Ill., captured the A-R-C women’s track athlete of the week award. Noland ran the fastest time this season in Division III in the 400-meter run, just nearly missing the conference record, with a 54.09, to finish first out of 22 runners at the Dr. Tucker Open. She also led the 4x100 relay to victory in 46.10.
