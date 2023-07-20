IOWA CITY — The moment has never been too big for the defending state champions.
Despite falling into an early three-run hole Wednesday night, top-seeded Western Dubuque stormed back for a 7-4 victory over rival Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal at Duane Banks Field.
The Bobcats (35-9) will face No. 2-seeded North Polk (29-5) at 5 p.m. Friday for the state championship. North Polk handled Carlisle, 8-0, in the first semifinal. Wahlert ended its season at 30-14.
“It was just the second inning when they got those three runs, and we knew we still had five more innings of game to play and we couldn’t worry about what had happened,” said freshman Brett Harris, who drove in Western Dubuque’s first run and earned the win in relief. “We were looking forward to the next five innings and doing what we do best, going out and scoring more runs.”
The Golden Eagles threatened in the top of the first, when Ryan Brosius led off with a walk and stole second and third to raise his season total to 52 thefts and match Ottumwa’s Luke Graeve for the state lead. Two outs later, Patrick Fitzgerald extended his state record with his 32nd hit batsman of the season before taking second on defensive indifference. But Bobcats starter Clayten Lindecker fanned Bryce Rudiger to end the threat.
Wahlert opened the scoring in the second after Bode Nagelmaker drew a one-out hit batsman and courtesy runner Brevin Hawkinson stole second. No. 9 hitter Owen Wallace slapped a two-out single the opposite way to right field to plate the first run.
Brosius followed with a liner to right-center that split the outfielders and scooted along the turf to the wall at the 374-foot marker. Brosius turned on the jets for a two-run inside-the-park home run, his second of the season, and a 3-0 lead.
Western Dubuque finally got to Brosius in the bottom of the second inning. No. 9 hitter Colton McIlrath singled sharply to left, moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and took third on Jake Goodman’s grounder to second base for the second out of the inning. Down to his last strike, freshman Brett Harris laced an RBI single up the middle to cut the deficit to 3-1. The Eagles avoided further damage when centerfielder Will Specht ran down Caleb Klein’s tailing liner for the third out of the frame.
“I was just focusing on going to left center or up the middle to get a run in,” Harris said. “It felt real nice off the bat.”
Brosius tried to start another rally in the fourth with a two-out hit batsman against reliever Harris. But catcher Brayden Delaney threw him out at second, just the third caught stealing of the season for the future Iowa Hawkeye.
“He’s quick,” Delaney said. “Throwing him out was a good feeling, and I think a lot of people felt that way, too. I thought it picked up a lot of people, and it got the crowd back into it. It was huge, because they had the heart of their order coming up.”
The Bobcats turned that play into momentum for the bottom half.
Connor Maiers drew a one-out walk and scored from first when Hunter Quagliano laced a towering double that short-hopped the left field wall near the 372-foot marker.
“It felt really good coming off the barrel,” Quagliano said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew I had to get on my horse and dig it out. I felt our team needed a little momentum, and Connor got on base to set me up.”
Quagliano, who took third on a misplay on the throw into the infield, nearly ran himself into an out at home when Delaney grounded to third, but a throwing error allowed the Bobcats to put runners on second and third.
Quagliano scored the tying run on Tanner Anderson’s ground out deep in the hole at shortstop for the second out.
That prompted Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher to go to the bullpen and Jack Walsh, the state record holder with 12 saves. But McIlrath delivered a two-out single up the middle and courtesy runner T.J. Cook beat the throw home to give Western Dubuque its first lead of the game.
“We needed someone to step up,” McIlrath said. “It was 3-2, so I knew he wasn’t going to walk me, because we trust the guys behind me. He threw it over the plate, I stayed up the middle, and T.J. scored. I felt that really helped swing the momentum.”
An inning later, Klein blooped a double just out of the reach of diving right fielder Wallace and took third on an errant pickoff attempt. After Isaac Then walked, Maiers lofted a deep fly ball to left-center to give the Bobcats a 5-3 lead.
Quagliano reached on an error to extend the inning, but shortstop Brosius made a charging play to retire Delaney on a bang-bang play at first to end the inning.
Harris benefited from a stellar play by shortstop McIlrath to end the sixth after Foti Rigopolous drew a one-out walk. McIlrath fielded Wallace’s grounder up the middle, stepped on the bag and fired to Then to complete the double play.
Goodman gave the Bobcats a little more breathing room in the bottom of the sixth after McIlrath drew a one-out walk. Goodman hit a no-doubt two-run homer well beyond the 327 marker in left to put the Bobcats ahead, 7-3. He tied Quagliano for the team lead with his fourth blast of the season.
“After the inning, I had to go down to the bullpen to warm up, just in case, so my heartbeat was racing,” Goodman said. “My mind kind of cleared. Earlier in the game, I was kind of thinking too much in my at-bats. I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it. That was huge to get a little more breathing room for Brett.”
Wahlert staged another rally in the seventh. Brosius led off with a hit batsman and came around on Fitzgerald’s two-out blooper to left field. But Harris fanned Rudiger to end the game.
“We knew we were going to have to play a clean game to beat them, and we did for a while there,” Tuescher said. “I can’t say enough about my guys. It’s never easy to end your season. They’re a special, special group. At the end of the day, Western Dubuque was the better ball team.”