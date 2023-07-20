Wahlert vs. WD baseball
Western Dubuque pitcher Brett Harris (back to the camera) celebrates with teammates after recording the final out of a 7-4 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal on Wednesday in Iowa City.

 Dave Kettering

IOWA CITY — The moment has never been too big for the defending state champions.

Despite falling into an early three-run hole Wednesday night, top-seeded Western Dubuque stormed back for a 7-4 victory over rival Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal at Duane Banks Field.

