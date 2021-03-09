DES MOINES — Western Dubuque faced many tough defenses throughout the season in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
However, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s lightning quick, pressuring style might have been the toughest of them all. While the Bobcats had the reserves to grind past it, their season still came to an end in heartbreaking fashion.
Western Dubuque held the lead late in the fourth quarter and again in overtime, but the third-seeded Bobcats couldn’t hold back the Warriors, as Jake Layman’s free throws with 22.9 seconds to play lifted No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 38-37 upset victory in an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“They had a great game plan, you have to give them credit,” Bobcats coach Wayne Cusick said. “I thought we had a great game plan, too. We missed some shots, missed some free throws and that’s it. You move on. Tomorrow the sun’s going to come up. The kids have to get back and take finals. They’re student-athletes, so that’s what you have to do. Pick yourself up and move on.”
Layman finished with 17 points as the Warriors (17-7) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals. Andrew Oltmanns scored 14 points and Dylan Johnson added 13 points, five assists and three rebounds as the Bobcats (18-5) closed their season in Des Moines for the first time since 2012.
“I’m definitely glad we got down here,” said Johnson, a senior and NAIA Morningside commit. “I’m definitely glad we got to experience this. It was unbelievable. Just wish it was lasting a little longer.”
The first three quarters were a defensive grind of epic proportions. Both teams buckled down and hardly gave an inch. Johnson swished a trey to tie the game at 14 with 2:20 until halftime, but the Warriors went on a 4-0 run to close the period for an 18-14 lead heading into the locker room.
WD finished 5-for-16 shooting from the field in the first half for a 31.3% clip, and closed the game 14-for-37 for 37.8%, a stark contrast for an offense averaging 62 points per game.
“We have a ton of respect for Western Dubuque, because they play in such a great league,” Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf said of the Mississippi Valley Conference. “We knew it would be a challenge and that was a question mark, if we could hold them down. They guarded us really well, too, and you wouldn’t expect an overtime game to be in the 30s. We held on by the slimmest of margins to get the win.”
The Warriors clung to a 23-22 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Johnson’s sweet pass to Tommy DeSollar inside gave the Bobcats their first lead since early in the second quarter. Majok Majouk — a 6-foot-10 monster who made life miserable for the Bobcats when they drove the lane — scored on an alley-oop layup, but Oltmanns responded with a bucket. Layman tied the game at 27 with a free throw.
“A lot of shots that typically fall for us just weren’t tonight,” Cusick said. “I thought we could have run our offense a little bit smoother. It was clunky. It just was a clunky offensive night. That’s the game of basketball.”
Johnson came up with the shot that appeared to turn the tide, stepping back for a fadeaway 3 on the left wing that staked the Bobcats to a 30-27 lead with 5 minutes to play. Majouk was called for goaltending on a Johnson drive that made it 34-29 with 3:24 to play.
“It was a game we knew we could win, and we had multiple opportunities,” said Oltmanns, who took advantage of double-teams on Johnson by streaking to the rim for looks. “We just couldn’t get things going in a rhythm. It is what it is.”
After cutting the lead to 34-31, Layman was called for a charge with 1:48 to play. The Warriors forced a turnover on a jump ball, and then Nick Muller drilled a huge baseline trey to tie the game at 34 with 1:17 to play. Nick Bryant missed a triple for the Bobcats, but the defense forced a turnover on a pass out of bounds with 23.8 ticks remaining. With a chance to win it, Bryant couldn’t get a good look and missed a runner.
“It was crazy out there,” Johnson said. “The defenses just wouldn’t let the offenses get going. It wasn’t the type of game we wanted to play, but we had our chances.”
Johnson’s slick pass to Oltmanns for a deuce gave the Bobcats the lead with 3:12 left in overtime, but WD just couldn’t find that final play to get it done.
Majouk missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the line, then was fouled on a shot and missed both free throws to keep it at 36-34 with 2:06 left. The Bobcats turned it over on an inbounds play, but then stole it back.
Bryant was fouled, but missed the front end of his 1-and-1. Majouk was fouled on another shot inside, and the senior big man came through by sinking both and tying the game again with 1:01 left.
Garrett Baumhover finished just 1-for-9 shooting against the Warriors with three points after hurting his ankle in the first quarter and gutting through. He hit one of his two free throws, setting the stage for Layman to cash in his foul shots for the win.
“They were a team that was looked at to win it all,” Layman said. “So, we wanted to come down here from Northwest Iowa and see what we could do. Making those free throws felt great. The way we were playing defensively, I knew if I made them both we could close it out on the other end.”
Johnson and Oltmanns both had hotly contested shots inside the lane that just didn’t bounce in, concluding the dogfight.
“It’s definitely a bummer,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t get enough shots to fall. That happens.”