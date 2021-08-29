The Peosta, Iowa, native shot a 5-over-par 77 on Saturday in the opening round of the 66th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship on the 6,901-yard, par 72 Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. That put him in an eight-way tie for 103rd place in the 156-golfer tournament.
The top 64 golfers after today’s second round advance to match play beginning on Monday. Ihm is three strokes off the cut line. Scott Almquist, Chip Lutz and Jeff Knox share the lead at 4-under-par 68.
PREP FOOTBALL
Independence 50, Maquoketa 7 — At Independence, Iowa: Isaac Koppang rushed for 71 yards on 17 attempts and scored the Cardinals’ lone touchdown in Friday’s opening-night loss on the road.
Maquoketa Valley 40, North Cedar 22 — At Stanwood, Iowa: AJ Ambundo had a huge night rushing for 293 yards and four touchdowns on Friday as the Wildcats won their season opener.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Cougars 6th — At Anamosa, Iowa: Cascade finished sixth in the team scores with a total of 163 at the Anamosa Invitational. Adam Knepper paced the Cougars with a ninth-place finish in 18:20. Maquoketa placed ninth overall with 267 points and was led by Cameron Tracy, who placed 22nd in 19:35.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Maquoketa places 6th — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cardinals posted a team score of 165 and placed sixth overall in the Anamosa Invitational. Reese Kuhlman led Maquoketa with a 28th place finish in 25.19.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena wins own tourney — At Galena, Ill.: The host Pirates won the Galena Tournament, winning all five contests on Friday. Galena won the first four matches in straight sets before a three-set victory against Durand/Pecatonica in the championship. Maggie Furlong had 29 kills on the day, while Taylor Hilby added 27. Addie Hefel chipped in with 37 digs and Gracie Furlong contributed nine service aces.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Dubuque 5, Cornell 4 — At: Decatur, Ill.: Lauren Colon, Jordyn Cory and Liliana Leguizamo all earned singles victories as the Spartans defeated Cornell, 5-4, in the Dorothy McClure Invitational. Host Millikin beat the Spartans, 9-0.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern (Iowa) 3, Clarke 0 — At Sioux City, Iowa: Rebecca Schroeder had five kills and Rachael Haubert nine digs, but the Pride fell to 1-5 on the season with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 loss to Northwestern.