The University of Dubuque will make history in the fall, when they ice the first NCAA Division III men’s and women’s hockey programs in the state of Iowa.

The Spartans will practice and play games at Dubuque Ice Arena, the home of the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, and have been accepted into the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association — one of the top Division III hockey conferences in the country.

