Xavier Nwankpa was a player coveted by the University of Iowa for his on-field skills.
It turns out his recruiting skills are pretty special, too.
Nwankpa, a four-star defensive back from Southeast Polk who was named an adidas All-American and the MaxPreps Iowa Player of the Year, leads a 17-member recruiting class that signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to play for the Hawkeyes. Iowa added an additional eight walk-ons.
Iowa’s incoming signees come from 10 different states, including four in-state prospects. The Hawkeyes signed three defensive linemen, four defensive backs, two linebackers, one quarterback, two running backs, two offensive lineman, one receiver and two tight ends.
But Nwankpa, ESPN’s ninth-ranked safety in the Class of 2022 and rated 161st in the ESPN top 300, is the crown jewel of a class that ranks 26th nationally by 247sports.
He committed to the Hawkeyes during an in-home visit on Monday night, but didn’t make his decision public until Tuesday.
“It was kind of a long, long process. I don’t know if anybody could have predicted a couple months ago what was going to happen, but last Monday night was a real highlight for us just to have him accidentally, I think, tell us that he was going to become a Hawkeye,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday at his signing day press conference. “It was early in the evening, which made the evening a really good evening. Just took a lot of pressure off our shoulders and made it really an enjoyable evening.”
Ferentz got a chance to see Nwankpa in person in a game against Cedar Rapids Prairie. He watched the first half, but had to leave early to rejoin the team.
“Turns out he blocks the winning field goal. Really good players have a knack of doing that, and that seemed to be part of his DNA,” Ferentz said. “But the other part about Xavier, I think, that’s so impressive is the kind of young man he is. He’s a really impressive young person, very humble, and just really excited about his mental makeup. Just excited to have him join us. Great family. They’re a really supportive family, and it’s been fun to get to know them.”
Iowa also landed the state’s No. 2 recruit in Aaron Graves, a defensive lineman from Southeast Valley. Huxley Ballard offensive lineman Kale Krogh and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley linebacker Landyn Van Kekerix also signed from within the state’s borders.
“Aaron was an easy sell. Aaron wanted to become a Hawkeye,” Ferentz said. “Gosh, is he an impressive young man. We’re thrilled he’s joining our program.
“We’re going to try to do our best each and every year to recruit the state as well as we can. If there’s a player we feel like is going to fit really well in our program, we’re going to try as hard as we can to recruit them and convince them this the best place for them. All that being said, there’s still a lot of competition, and it’s never easy — rarely easy. I shouldn’t say never, but rarely easy.”
Iowa also signed defensive linemen Brian Allen (Lake in the Hills, Ill.) and Caden Crawford (Lansing, Kan.); receiver Jacob Bostick (Palatine, Ill.); offensive lineman Jack Dotzler (Waunakee, Wis.); defensive backs Koen Entringer (Ypsilanti, Mich.), TJ Hall (Fresno, Calif.) and Olando Trader (Jackson, Mich.); running backs Kaleb Johnson (Hamilton, Ohio) and Jaziun Patterson (Pompano Beach, Fla.); quarterback Carson May (Jones, Okla.); linebacker Jayden Montgomery (Suamico, Wis.); and tight ends Addison Ostrenga (Sun Prairie, Wis.) and Cael Vanderbush (Plainfield, Ind.)
Iowa’s committed walk-ons include Carter Erickson (defensive back, Indianola, Iowa); Graham Friedrichsen (receiver, Urbandale, Iowa); Luke Gaffney (defensive lineman, Robins, Iowa); Will Hubert (defensive lineman, Omaha, Neb.); Kael Kolarik (defensive back, Indianola, Iowa); Andrew Kraus (defensive lineman, Barrington, Ill.); Drew Stevens (kicker, North Augusta, S.C.); Kyson Van Vugt (tight end, Hull, Iowa); and Dominic Wiseman (defensive lineman, Davenport, Iowa).
“We wanted to be a little bit pickier than we probably have been in years past,” said Tyler Barnes, Iowa’s recruiting director. “But the biggest thing is I think our staff did a really good job. We stayed on some of those guys that didn’t commit to us in June, a couple guys that went elsewhere and ended up signing with us today.
“As Coach Ferentz mentioned — he’s been in this a long time, he’s incredibly wise — it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. You’ve got to be patient. I think our staff did a good job just being patient. Seeing some guys in their senior film in high school, sticking with some of those guys that were here in June that did not commit to us at the time. Ultimately, I can’t say enough about what our staff did just to finish.”