Michael Duax felt like a member of the family the moment he verbally committed to the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team in February.
And family means everything to the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard from Dubuque Hempstead who follows his four older siblings into college basketball.
On Wednesday, Duax signed his national letter of intent to play for the Panthers beginning next fall. He joins Cedar Falls standouts Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat in the Panthers’ three-player recruiting class.
“The feeling of being a part of the Panther family has always been there, even though it’s been a little tougher because I can’t go over and visit campus because of the pandemic,” Duax said. “The feeling’s a little more exciting today because it’s officially official, I’m signed and I really am a part of the Panther family.”
Duax spent his formative years of basketball watching his older brothers play college basketball. Robert Duax starred at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, while Connor, Lucas and Max Duax all play for NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University. Connor is a senior transfer from UW-Oshkosh, Lucas is a redshirt sophomore and Max is a sophomore.
“It is really cool to carry on that family tradition,” said Michael Duax, the youngest of Bob and Katie Duax’s five sons. “Growing up, there was a little bit of pressure, but they helped me through it, and I actually feel like they’re the reason I am the player I am. Not many people have the opportunity to watch college basketball like I did and talk to people about it. They definitely helped me prepare to be a college basketball player.”
Michael Duax earned unanimous first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades in his first two seasons on coach Curt Deutsch’s squad at Hempstead. As a junior, he averaged 20.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while being named the MVC divisional player of the year and first-team all-state. He led the Valley Division in scoring with 482 points and rebounds with 189.
“Michael brings versatility to both ends of the floor,” UNI basketball coach Ben Jacobson said in a release announcing his three signees. “He plays every possession with great effort and energy which allows him to impact so many plays. He scores the ball in transition, at the rim, and continues to improve as a 3-point shooter. He also possesses the size and mobility to be a very good on-ball defender. We think Michael will be a tremendous two-way player for us.”
Duax will join another former Dubuque standout basketball player in Cedar Falls. Senior standout Noah Carter earned playing time as a true freshman last year while playing with seniors Spencer Haldeman, of Western Dubuque, and Luke McDonnell, of Senior.
Duax doesn’t plan to look too far ahead to joining a UNI squad predicted to win the Missouri Valley Conference this season. His focus will be on helping the Mustangs win the high school version of the MVC after going 15-8 a year ago.
“I’m really excited to go up to UNI and start with them, but we have a really good squad here and I want to focus on my senior year,” Duax said. “This is our last chance and I want to make the most of it. Signing and making everything official will help me focus on making this the best senior year I can have.”
And he believes he has plenty to work on before next fall.
“Shooting and ballhandling may sound like basics, but you can never get too good at either of them,” he said. “Obviously, I know I need to get bigger and stronger, but I also have to keep working on the basics. That’s something I’ll be working on the rest of my basketball career.”