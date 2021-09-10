Dubuque Hempstead’s offensive tool box added some new pieces Friday night.
And some of the existing pieces looked pretty sharpened up as well
The Mustangs cracked the win column for the first time this season in style with a 39-31 win over Iowa City West at Dalzell Field.
Mustang quarterback Noah Pettinger threw for 131 yards, with Jayden Siegert hauling in 92 of them. Luc Montocchio and Kyrie Tate carried the load in the backfield and combined for three rushing scores.
“After we put up that first touchdown it felt like they couldn’t stop us,” Siegert said. “We carried that feeling all game long.”
Hempstead marched, primarily on the legs of Pettinger, for a score on the game’s first possession.
Pettinger lofted a rainbow into the corner of the end zone for Siegert from 14 yards out to cap an efficient nine-play, 71-yard drive. Pettinger completed two other passes on the drive and had two long runs.
But his best plays were salvaging two-straight errant snaps and keeping Hempstead moving the right direction.
The Mustangs’ defense and special teams were not to be outdone during the early onslaught.
Lucas Tsacudakis sacked West quarterback Jack Wallace for a big loss on the Trojans’ opening set, and the Mustangs followed that with a blocked punt that Tyler Freiburger scooped up and took to the doorstep of the endzone.
Tate put the Mustangs up, 13-0, with a touchdown run on the next play.
The Trojans’ bulldozing back, Mason Applegate, quieted the crowd, and slowed Hempstead’s momentum for a moment with a 60-yard kick return.
But West coughed up a fumble on its third play and Hempstead’s Ayden Farley recovered.
One of Pettinger’s few mistakes, an interception at the hands of West’s Noah DeSaulniers, returned the favor and quelled an impressive 13-play drive deep in Trojans’ territory midway through the second quarter.
Pettinger made amends in a big way shortly before halftime. After a short punt, the senior signal caller connected on three straight passes to different receivers, then ran a perfect read-option rollout into the end zone for a 10-yard TD and a 19-0 lead.
Hempstead’s only first-half lapse came on its final play. The Mustangs jumped offside as Matt Jetton lined up for a 41-yard field goal.
Jetton needed every bit of the 5-yard walk off as his kick just snuck over the crossbar as time expired in the second quarter.
That lull carried over into the second half as West added two more scores — touchdown runs by Braden Gladwin and Applegate to transform Hempstead’s once comfortable lead to a razor-thin 19-17 edge.
That’s when Hempstead’s running back tandem of Tate and Montocchio answered West’s double-dip of running scores. Tate scampered to a 21-yarder and Montacchio plowed his way for a 35-yarder.
Siegert and Pettinger combined for their second TD of the night with 5:17 remaining as Siegert climbed the ladder and got his feet down in the back of the end zone.
West wouldn’t go down, though. The Trojans added two scores late, aided by a successful onside kick. But Hempstead’s Dontrell Harris’ second big kick return in the final minute allowed Hempstead to run out the clock for the win.
“We came out super aggressive,” Tsacudakis said. “The defense played hard and rallied when we needed to. Winning feels great. We want to do it again.”