A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (10-4-2-2) vs. CHICAGO STEEL (14-3-4-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Fox Valley Ice Arena, Geneva, Ill.; and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The Steel have won the first three meetings, but one of those came in a shootout to give Dubuque a standings point.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have won three straight after a four-game losing streak that included sweeps at the hands of Chicago and Muskegon. They have allowed a total of 10 goals in the three wins after surrendering 23 in the previous four losses. Dubuque is 6-4-0-0 in its last 10 to pull into second place in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind Chicago. Stephen Halliday, who has points in all but four games this season, ranks third on the USHL scoring chart with 27 points, including 12 goals. Connor Kurth ranks fifth with 25 points. Halliday also sits in third place on the Saints’ career scoring list in the Tier I era with 113 points in 116 games. Shane Sooth holds the record with 144 in 179 games, and Seamus Malone ranks second with 131 in 163 games.
Scouting Chicago: The defending Anderson Cup and Clark Cup champions haven’t skipped a beat and have led the Eastern Conference from opening night. Chicago leads the USHL with 86 goals scored, and Adam Fantilli leads the league in goals (17) and points (30) through 21 games. His teammate, Jackson Blake, ranks second with 28 points. Joe Miller and Sam Lipkin also rank in the top six USHL scorers. The Steel had a three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 7-5 setback at Team USA’s U18 squad.
Teddy Bear Toss: ImOn Communications will sponsor the Saints’ annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night. When the Saints score their first goal, fans will shower the ice with stuffed animals. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Toys for Tots initiative.
AHL honors Maccelli: The American Hockey League on Wednesday named former Saints forward Matias Maccelli as its rookie of the month for November. Maccelli tallied six goals and 14 points in eight games for the Tucson Roadrunners, the top minor league affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes. A fourth-round choice of Arizona in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old Maccelli played the last two seasons with Ilves Tampere in Finland’s SM-liiga, and represented Finland at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.