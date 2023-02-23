The Wisconsin state wrestling tournament begins today and runs through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The boys tournament in Divisions 2 and 3 is single elimination in the preliminary round, and then double elimination thereafter.
In the girls tournament, first-round losers will advance in wrestlebacks depending on the quarterfinal result of their first-round opponent. The rest of the tournament will proceed with a double-elimination format.
The top six finishers at each weight earn a spot on the medal stand.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
SCHEDULE
Thursday — Session 1: Division 1 and girls preliminaries, 3 p.m., Division 1 quarterfinals, 5:15 p.m., Division 2 and 3 preliminaries, girls quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
Friday — Session 2: Division 1 and girls consolations, 10 a.m., Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals, approximately 15 minutes following previous round, Division 1 and girls consolation quarterfinals, approximately 15 minutes following previous round, Division 2 and 3 consolation quarterfinals, approximately 15 minutes following previous round; Session 3: Division 1, 2 and 3 and girls semifinals, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Session 4: Division 1, 2 and 3 and girls consolation semifinals, followed by third-and fifth-place matches, 10 a.m.; Session 5: March of Champions, followed by Division 1, 2 and 3 and girls finals, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS DIVISION 2
Area preliminary round pairings — 120: Dylan Wiegel (Belmont/Platteville, Fr., 48-7) vs. Chase Rodriguez (Big Foot/Williams Bay, Jr., 31-4); 126: Conner Brimeyer (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, Soph., 23-22) vs. Teague Holzer (Saint Croix Central, Jr., 35-3); 138: Mason Oellerich (Belmont/Platteville, Soph., 27-20) vs. Kaden Clark (Saint Croix Falls, Sr., 42-6); 152: Breylin Goebel (Darlington/Black Hawk, Jr., 31-3) vs. Cole Czarneski (Denmark, Sr., 31-14); 160: Maddox Goebel (Darlington/Black Hawk, Soph., 39-14) vs. Logan Kawa (Medford Area, Jr., 47-10); 170: Cael Donar (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, Jr., 36-13) vs. Jack Van Rossum (Freedom, Sr., 45-7); 182: Kadyn Davis (Belmont/Platteville, Soph., 28-18) vs. Anthony Madsen (Ellsworth, Sr., 40-5); 195: Ross Crist (Darlington/Black Hawk, Soph., 38-9) vs. Chuy Medina (Watertown Luther Prep School, Sr., 40-3)
Area quarterfinal pairings — 113: Ethan Aird (Darlington/Black Hawk, Jr., 29-3) vs. Blake Endres (Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus, Soph., 42-9) or Tristen Smazal (Abottsford/Colby, Fr., 38-18); 138: Owen Seffrood (Darlington/Black Hawk, Soph., 44-3) vs. Hunter Gartmann (Baldwin-Woodville, Sr., 40-9) or Owen Bruening (Lodi, Sr., 42-15); 285: Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville, Sr., 37-2) vs. Kasey Johnson (Saint Croix Falls, Jr., 41-6) or Logan See (Chilton/Hilbert, Sr., 33-4)
Outlook — Darlington/Black Hawk’s Seffrood is seeking a return to the state finals after finishing runner-up to Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig, who qualified at 138 and will be going for his fourth state title. The WarBirds’ Aird was fourth at 106 last year and Breylin Goebel qualified but lost in his preliminary round match. Belmont/Platteville’s Mandurano is making his second appearance after finishing sixth last year. Belmont/Platteville’s Wiegel, Oellerich and Davis are making their state debuts, as are Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Brimeyer and Donar.
BOYS DIVISION 3
Area preliminary round pairings — 145: Syler Zdanczewicz (Fennimore, Soph., 27-17) vs. Garrett Vatland (Westby, Sr., 42-10); 170: Nathan Blaschke (Fennimore, Soph., 35-16) vs. Caleb Stoll (Markesan, Sr., 46-7); 182: Wyatt Ahnen (Fennimore, Jr., 26-4) vs. Maximus Elliott (Shell Lake, Jr., 37-16); 220: Paxton Hanke (Lancaster, Sr., 28-7) vs. Brady Lehnherr (La Crosse Aquinas, Jr., 15-4)
Area quarterfinal pairings — 113: Brett Birchman (Fennimore, Sr., 23-5) vs. Brody Miess (Riverdale, Fr., 44-10) or Cooper Schramski (Cumberland, Soph., 38-13); 120: Amryn Nutter (Fennimore, Soph., 41-2) vs. Dylan Comins (Lena, Sr., 49-9) or Dylan Brody (Random Lake, Soph., 26-13); 132: Ian Crapp (Fennimore, Jr., 44-9) vs. Kingston Galetka (Pardeeville, Fr., 35-9) or Mason Quade (Turtle Lake/Clayton, Sr., 25-14); 160: Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, Soph., 37-4) vs. James Amacher (Poynette, Sr., 41-6) or Emmerson Moen (Iowa-Grant/Highland, Jr., 28-10); 195: Ryan McCartney (Lancaster, Sr., 33-8) vs. Adler Strenn (Reedsville, Jr., 28-7) or Skyler Mills (Ozaukee, Jr., 31-17); 285: Evan Gratz (Fennimore, Jr., 40-4) vs. Nathan Zarins (Thorp/Owen-Withee, Sr., 27-2) or Diego Brandt (Random Lake, Sr., 27-12)
Outlook — Fennimore’s Birchman and Lancaster’s McCartney are both making their third state appearances and seeking a third medal, but will be seeking to change the color. Birchman was third at 126 last year after finishing third at 120 in 2021. McCartney has placed sixth at 195 each of the last two seasons. Fennimore’s Nutter (106) and Steldt (138) both finished third last year; Crapp was fifth at 113. Ahnen and Blaschke both qualified but lost their preliminary matches.
GIRLS
Area first-round pairings — 120: Alyvia Bahl (Lancaster, Fr., 13-3) vs. Addisen Olson (Peshtigo, Fr., 17-7); 138: Kashailya West (Lancaster, Fr., 10-9) vs. Ellianna Robinson (Sheboygan South, Fr., 0-1); 145: Chloe LaRue (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, Soph., 21-1) vs. Emily Fisher (Nekoosa/Assumpton, Sr., 6-4); 165: Rachel Schauer (Fennimore, Jr., 7-2) vs. Maddie Hall (Holmen, Jr., 16-11)
Outlook — LaRue finished as the state runner-up last year at 145, losing a 5-3 decision in tiebreaker-1 to New London’s Hailie Krueger, and a potential championship rematch could be in the making with both wrestlers on opposite ends of the bracket. LaRue enters the tournament 37-2 in her career. Fennimore’s Schauer was fourth at 165 last year. Lancaster’s Bahl and West will be making their state debuts.
