Wrestling
Buy Now

Wrestlers compete during the 2018 Wisconsin state wrestling tournament finals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin state tournament begins today and runs through Saturday.

 Tim O'Neill/Telegraph Herald

The Wisconsin state wrestling tournament begins today and runs through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The boys tournament in Divisions 2 and 3 is single elimination in the preliminary round, and then double elimination thereafter.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.