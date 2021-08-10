Major changes are on the horizon for Iowa high school basketball.
Beginning in the 2022-23 season, offenses will officially be on the clock.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association will announce this morning that varsity boys and girls basketball in all classes will implement 35-second shot clocks.
The IGHSAU approved the move last month, while the IHSAA made it official at its rules meeting on Sunday night.
“I like that. I’m excited about that,” said Dyersville Beckman guard Padraig Gallagher, who will be a senior when shot clocks are introduced. “I think in high school basketball, a lot more than in AAU, teams don’t try to score and run out the clock if they’re ahead by 10 or whatever late in the game. If it’s a close game, teams can hold the ball for 3 minutes if they want. I’ve played in AAU tournaments that had shot clocks, and it made it a much more fast-paced and entertaining game in my eyes.”
Gallagher — who broke out this season for the Trailblazers as a sophomore in their run to the state tournament — has experience using shot clocks in the AAU world. This summer, he traveled with the 16U Martin Brothers team that went 3-2 in the Under Armour Associations tournament in Indianapolis, topping teams from New York, Atlanta and Nebraska.
He believes that without experience, it could take some getting used to for players and coaches.
“There are teams that have playing styles that can be super slow, and that will hurt them,” said Gallagher, who averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. “The first time I played with a shot clock, it was in AAU and when I got the ball my teammates yelled, ‘Shoot!’ I hadn’t realized the shot clock went all the way down. But once you get the hang of it, it makes the game so much more enjoyable.”
The clock began ticking on this decision in May, when the National Federation of State High School Associations announced that member state associations could begin using a 35-second shot clock in 2022-23.
States could use shot clocks if they chose before then, but those states were removed from NFHS rules committees. Iowa opted to follow the NFHS guidelines and continued without a shot clock, waiting for this opportunity.
“It’s definitely going to be a change,” Dubuque Senior boys coach Wendell Eimers said. “I don’t know how many possessions actually go over 35 seconds, and that’s my question on it. I’m all for it and have no problem with it, but I’m just not sure how much it’s really going to change the game, especially in the (Mississippi Valley Conference). Teams in the MVC, they’re just not holding the ball for 35 seconds. But it’s good for the game, without question.”
While the general consensus is positive in what the shot clock will bring to the game, there are other considerations. The operation of the clock, financials and game implementation are just some of the obstacles that more than 350 schools across the state will have to try and hammer out in just more than a year.
“We’re going to need another person to run that, because typically we have four people at the scorer’s table on a varsity night,” said Dubuque Senior Athletics Director Brent Cook, who also serves as a member of the IHSAA Board of Control. “You have the PA, scoreboard, person just running the clock, and scorebook. This would add a fifth person for home games. We have play clocks in football, so we’re not in unfamiliar territory with this task.
“For cost, it all depends on what you get. The associations have done some reporting, and a simple shot clock is around $1,500 for two of them. There’s nicer ones with more on it that run more, but the hope is that booster clubs will help cover that cost for schools. The NFHS made the right decision in voting not to implement them this year, not so much for the costs, but you’ll have 350-plus schools contacting vendors to get shot clocks before November. That would be too much of a burden, and now we have time to get them in place. We have plenty of time.”
Game officials will need extra education in regard to enforcing shot-clock rules, and a quick Google search suggests that installing and mounting shot clocks could cost schools in upwards of $5,000 on the high end. But the athletes and coaches believe it will be more than worth it.
“It will be a good thing, especially if you’re behind,” Wahlert girls coach Kris Spiegler said. “I don’t know how much difference it will make for us, because we get shots up pretty quick. But the idea is to control more of the offense and the clock, so you can’t just run off a minute-and-a-half or more on a possession. It’s really going to help end of game situations, and teams that are down 10 points at the end of the game can make a run without the other team stalling out. It will make for more exciting games and those situations at the end of games will now change.”
According to MaxPreps, Iowa will become the 10th state to use either a 30- or 35-second shot clock, joining California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.
“I think in postseason tournaments and the state tournament, it will really help,” Eimers said. “There’s been a lot of concern with low scoring at the games down at state, and we’ve been on both sides of that. But I’m excited. It’s going to be another thing as a coaching staff that we’ll have to spend time on and manage, especially in the last couple minutes of the game.”