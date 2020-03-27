Calvin Harris had a reason to reflect on Western Dubuque’s championship season.
He’s been doing a little bit more of that lately.
Harris, the humble record-breaking quarterback who helped lead the Bobcats to their first undefeated season, was named the Iowa Football Coaches Association’s Class 3A Player of the Year at the organization’s spring clinic in late February.
Harris, a senior who has signed to play baseball at the University of Mississippi, was second in Class 3A in passing touchdowns (29) and fourth in passing yards (2,246) as Western Dubuque went 13-0 and claimed the program’s second state championship with a 37-17 victory over Solon in the state championship game in November.
“It’s pretty neat for me personally, but definitely an attribution to my teammates,” said Harris, who was also one of two Iowa baseball players selected to Rawlings/Perfect Game USA’s Central Region preseason first team. “Without them, that certainly wouldn’t happen and without the community we had this year that backed us 110%, that wouldn’t have happened.”
Harris broke every program passing record for both season and career in his two years, completing 320 of 496 passes (64.5 percent) for 4,526 yards and 56 touchdowns. His 29 touchdown passes this year broke his record from last season (27) and would have been enough to break the career mark alone: His touchdown total doubled the previous career mark of 28, set by Dylan Gotto from 2015-16.
Harris threw for a record 2,280 yards as a junior and on three occasions in his career tied the program record with five passing TDs in a game. Three times this season he threw four touchdowns in a game.
Harris and his teammates have had a chance to go back and watch their games from the past two years thanks to Hudl, the Iowa High School Sports Network and a couple games recorded on television, Harris said. Western Dubuque posted a 23-3 record over the past two seasons and was the 3A state runner-up in 2018.
“It was definitely something that was cool to look back on and realize that we accomplished that as a team,” Harris said. “I know a couple other guys on the team are looking back on it now, too, that we’re kind of quarantined or stuck in our houses.”
Harris suffered a severe ankle sprain early in the Bobcats’ 48-14 victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the state semifinals, but played through it and threw for 135 yards and four touchdowns. He passed for 203 yards and two TDs in the final a week later, and ran 10 times for 91 yards over the two games in the UNI-Dome.
The ankle injury held Harris out for most of the basketball season. He watched from the bench for the first 17 games before returning and scoring 12 points in a 61-53 victory over Linn-Mar on Feb. 11. Harris scored 50 points in five games and added 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
“You wanted to get out there and you wanted to compete and that was really tough for me to sit there on the bench,” he said. “I just wanted to get healthy and I felt like going back to basketball really helped me a lot in terms of getting my ankle healthier.”
Up next is baseball, where the Bobcats are expected to be among the favorites in the Mississippi Valley Conference and across the state. Training options have been limited since the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the public at large to effectively shelter in place.
Harris, one of the state’s elite athletes, has still found ways to get his training in. He said he works with Eric Munson for 2-4 hours per day and then will lift weights with Michael Zweifel. With some of his former teammates back in town, such as Gotto, he’s been able to get out and play catch.
“Just kind of keep on keeping on,” he said. “Just kind of treating it like a second offseason.”
Harris on Wednesday was among 56 players selected to the Rawlings/Perfect Game USA’s Central Region first team, a region that covers 13 states and stretches from Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky to North Dakota and Kansas.
Harris, predominantly a catcher, hit .408 (42-for-103) as a junior last summer with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. He drew 46 walks while striking out just five times and was 8-for-9 on stolen-base attempts.
He slugged .709 while posting a .593 on-base percentage, which ranked third among Class 4A hitters with at least 46 at-bats.
He also made five starts on the mound with eight relief appearances, posting a 3-1 record and two saves with a 1.07 earned run average over 32 2/3 innings. He struck out 63 batters, walked 13 and allowed opponents to hit just .155 (18-for-116) against him.
Harris could have a major life decision to make in the coming months.
Although he is signed to play baseball at Ole Miss, he is also projected to be drafted in Major League Baseball’s upcoming amateur draft. There have been rumors MLB is considering postponing the draft — scheduled to run June 10-12 — or canceling it altogether due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
If he is drafted high enough, Harris could opt to play pro ball. If not, or if the draft is canceled, he still has a great opportunity ahead in Oxford, Miss.
The Rebels’ roster is in a state of unknown, though. The NCAA’s baseball season was canceled due to the pandemic and an extra year of eligibility is available to players affected.
“Just kind of taking it day-by-day and roll with the punches and see where everything ends up,” Harris said. “The assistant coach, Coach (Carl) Lafferty, sent a text to the recruits just kind of saying that they were going to be in touch with us and let us know everything that was going on with the NCAA and eligibility for the guys that lost a season and how the dust was going to settle.”