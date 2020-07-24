Wisconsin will move forward with fall high school sports seasons, but they will have slightly staggered starts.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control on Thursday approved a plan to delay sports that are at high-risk during the coronavirus pandemic while moving forward as scheduled with four other sports.
The board voted, 8-3, to approve a motion beginning the fall seasons with the delayed start. Practices for football, boys soccer, and boys and girls volleyball — the sports deemed to face a higher risk of transmitting the virus — can begin the week of Sept. 7. Sports that are considered lower risk — cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and swimming and diving — can begin practice on Aug. 17.
“Because of the Board’s action, while they can’t make any guarantees that things will work out as we plan them, they have given us the opportunity to at least hope and work in that direction,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release. “We understand this decision will make some happy and others disappointed, but we will do our best to deliver to our membership what they have directed us to do.”
The earliest dates for competitions are Aug. 20 for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; and Aug. 25 for cross country and girls swimming and diving. Boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball matches can begin Sept. 15. If football teams begin practice on Sept. 7, the first game may be scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The motion allows schools that can’t conduct fall seasons a potential opportunity to play during the spring, a plan that was derived from a proposal from a group of schools in the southwest corner of the state. That proposal suggested postponing fall sports to the spring and pushing the traditional spring sports later into the spring with a July end date, but faced concerns from the board surrounding the impact on spring sports, potential weather concerns for schools in the northern portion of the state, and potential medical concerns with two football seasons in a span of six months.
The board directed WIAA executive staff to formulate a plan for a three-sport season in the second semester of the 2020-21 academic year for those schools unable to compete in the fall. That plan will be presented to the board at a later date.
“Let’s provide as many opportunities for this membership to serve their kids,” Anderson said during the meeting. “I say that now recognizing it is not one-size-fits-all. There is a comfort in that blanket of uniformity. But this is not a normal year. And I think that if we limit ourselves, then we are limiting the possibilities and opportunities of providing these things to young people.”
The board did not change the end of the seasons, or the winter or spring sports calendars, but did indicate that the fall traditional tournament series might not commence as usual this season. The length and beginning of the tournament series will be determined in the coming days.
The 11-player football state championships are currently scheduled for Nov. 19-20 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The 8-player state final is Nov. 14.
The boys and girls state volleyball tournaments will be held concurrently, Nov. 5-7 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The cross country state championships are set for Oct. 31 in Wisconsin Rapids.
The boys state soccer tournament will be held in Milwaukee, Nov. 5-7.
The girls golf and tennis championships will both be held in Madison, with the golf tournament set for Oct. 12-13 and the tennis tournament on Oct. 15-17. The girls state swimming and diving championships will be held Nov. 13-14 at a location to be determined.