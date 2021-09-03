EPWORTH, Iowa — Friday night just felt like a playoff night.
No surprise, really. Not with the recent history between Iowa’s two most recent Class 3A state champions.
The final score just wasn’t quite as indicative.
With fans bundled up in sweatshirts and rain gear, North Scott looked every bit the part of the defending champion. Quarterback Grayson Juel threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns — two to Jakob Nelson — and the Lancers surged to a 33-13 victory over Western Dubuque on Friday night at Buchman Field.
“It was a neat environment, it really was,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “Just looking back over the past year and a half or so, with limited crowds and this and that, it was a really neat environment — which is really good for high school kids.”
Juel completed 24 of 30 passes with an interception as North Scott improved to 2-0 and snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Western Dubuque, the 2019 state champion, had swept the teams’ two meetings in 2019 and won on the road in the 2018 playoffs en route to a state runner-up finish.
Nelson finished with nine receptions for 106 yards and Darnell Butler ran for 90 yards and a score on 16 attempts.
Western Dubuque (0-2) appeared to have a quick start with quarterback Jack Clemens finding Andrew Oltmanns for a 34-yard gain on the first snap. But a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield negated the gain and the Bobcats were forced to punt it away four snaps later.
“We complete a ball on the first play and then after that we write a book on 50 ways to shoot yourself in the foot,” Penner said. “We just couldn’t get out of our own way.”
That was as close as Western Dubuque got to taking a lead.
North Scott capitalized on a short field, moving 40 yards in eight plays, taking a 7-0 lead on Grayson Juel’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Nelson — who had three receptions for 30 yards on the drive.
The Lancers had a big play of their own wiped out by penalty on their next drive, with a flag for holding wiping out Juel’s 41-yard TD pass to Nelson.
Oliver Hughes’ 37-yard field goal with 9:07 left in the first half pushed the Lancers’ lead to 10-0.
Payton Kruse blocked a punt for North Scott and the Lancers again cashed in the short field, needing just four plays to cover 35 yards, capping the quick-burst possession with Juel’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Sam Skarich with 6:35 left in the half.
“We definitely have a lot of room to improve,” said WD running back Spencer Zinn, who ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. “As a team we weren’t all playing together. I just think we have some stuff to clean up and we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”
Hughes kicked another 37-yard field goal with 1:59 left in the half. Western Dubuque went three-and-out and North Scott needed just two plays to tack on another touchdown for a 26-0 halftime lead.
Juel connected with Hughes for a 26-yard gain before his 43-yard pass deflected off the Western Dubuque defensive back and was caught in stride at the 1 by Nelson.
Western Dubuque drove inside the North Scott 25-yard line for the first time on its opening possession of the second half, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs.
North Scott marched right downfield, taking a 33-0 lead on Darnell Butler’s 6-yard run.
“If you expect to be playing with the Xaviers and the North Scotts of the world, you have to execute on every down,” Penner said. “Not a sometimes. Not an almost all the time. You have to execute all the time and we’re just not there yet.”
The Bobcats finally ended the Lancers’ shutout bid on Zinn’s 5-yard touchdown run with 6:21 left. Clemens and Oltmanns hooked up for a 27-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining.
Clemens completed 10 of 25 passes for 127 yards with an interception.
Oltmanns had five receptions for 74 yards and Caleb Klein had three catches for 44 yards.