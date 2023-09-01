Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — This game on paper is the area’s game of the week and should feature a pair of explosive run games on a much faster playing surface than in previous seasons. Class 4A No. 6-ranked Western Dubuque installed new artificial turf at Buchman Field in the offseason and tonight will be the first official game action that it sees. That should play into the hands of both teams. Western Dubuque’s Grant Glausser is coming off a game in which he ran for 206 yards and had 109 receiving yards with four total touchdowns in the Bobcats’ runaway victory over Western Dubuque. Across the field will be a stable of Golden Eagles running backs who combined for 392 yards in a season-opening blowout of Camanche. Michael Bormann led Wahlert with 208 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries, and Kenny Petraitis added 111 yards and a score on seven touches. Expect both teams to do everything they can to keep the opposing offense on the sidelines as long as possible.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 38, Wahlert 31
WATERLOO WEST (1-0) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Hempstead won, 27-13
Outlook — The Mustangs shook off the disappointment of a 1-8 campaign in last week’s season opener, dispatching Cedar Rapids Washington as Quinn Breitbach and Jaden Montgomery combined for 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That win matched Hempstead’s total from last season, and that victory came against the team visiting Dalzell Field tonight. A victory tonight would bring the Mustangs another big dose of confidence heading into next week’s city showdown against Dubuque Senior. Hempstead has won five straight against the Wahawks and is 8-2 against West sinced the 2008 season.
TH prediction — Hempstead 35, Waterloo West 21
DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-1) at CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Rapids Prairie won, 40-20
Outlook — The Rams got off to a rough start to the season with a 64-7 loss to Linn-Mar last week and it won’t get much easier this week. The Hawks have won six of its last nine games against Senior, including each of the last two seasons. Prairie is ranked eighth in Class 5A and is coming off a 20-17 victory over perennial power Cedar Falls. The Rams will need to quickly correct mistakes from last week to get back on track tonight. A fast start tonight would certainly help kickstart that process.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Prairie 42, Senior 21
BECKMAN CATHOLIC (0-1) AT MONTICELLO (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman won, 28-14
Outlook — The Trailblazers look to rebound after a tough Week 1 performance where they were held scoreless against Waterloo Columbus and only mustered 108 yards of total offense. It will be another tough draw tonight against University of Iowa commit Preston Ries and a Panthers team looking to avenge a 29-point loss in their opener. Expect a much more spirited effort tonight from Beckman after working out some of the opening week jitters.
TH prediction — Monticello 28, Beckman 14
HUDSON (1-0) AT CASCADE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cougars put up some lofty numbers through the air in a Week 1 loss to Maquoketa Valley, but an injury to leading rusher Ty Frasher severely hampered their ground attack. Hudson, a consistent postseason participant, displayed a suffocating defensive effort in its opening-week win over North Tama. With Frasher hurt, Cascade will likely lean pass-heavy against a stiff Pirates’ defense.
TH prediction — Hudson 27, Cascade 20
EAST BUCHANAN (0-1) at BELLEVUE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — East Buchanan won, 44-13
Outlook — The Buccaneers have owned this matchup recently, defeating the Comets by an average of 32 points over their last three meetings. Expect a much cleaner offensive performance all around as both sides struggled in Week 1 losses. Tonight’s contest is the Class A District 4 opener for both schools.
TH prediction — East Buchanan 31, Bellevue 21
ILLINOIS
GALENA (1-0) AT WEST CARROLL (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 67-0
Outlook — The Pirates are coming off a bread-and-butter type performance in a Week 1 victoty where their dual runnig back threat of Jack Ries and Myles Schumacher combined for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Expect more of the same tonight against West Carroll, which went winless last season and surrendered 68 points in an opening-week loss.
TH prediction — Galena 48, West Carroll 7
WISCONSIN
DARLINGTON (1-1) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — This could be one of the area’s most intriguing games of the season as it pits two-time defending SWAL champion Darlington against two-time defending Six Rivers Conference champion Potosi/Cassville. The Redbirds are coming off a narrow loss to Prairie du Chien and will be trying to get back on the right track. Darlington hasn’t lost more than one regular-season game in either of the last two seasons. Potosi/Cassville has been rolling this season but will face its toughest test so far. Playing at home will help the co-op, but Darlington should have the edge in numbers.
TH prediction — Darlington 24, Potosi/Cassville 22
MINERAL POINT (0-2) at SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (2-0)
Site — East Dubuque, Ill.
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Southwestern/East Dubuque is off to another fast start in its second season as a co-op program and it starts with the ground game. The WarCats have rushed for nearly 300 yards in both games this season, and average 36 points. Mineral Point has been outscored, 47-7, in its two games so far this season.
TH prediction — Southwestern/East Dubuque 40, Mineral Point 7
FENNIMORE (2-0) at BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Fennimore can match its win total from last season with a victory tonight over a Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg team that has lost five straight games dating to last season. Fennimore will lean on dual-threat quarterback Ethan Sheckler to lead the offense. The Knights will need to find a way to step up on defense after allowing 68 points a week ago.
TH prediction — Fennimore 27, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 14
SEASON RECORDS
O’Neill — 4-2
Miller — 2-1