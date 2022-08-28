Dubuque Wahlert’s Kelly Snyder competes in the 1,000-yard freestyle relay during the Ram Relays on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Golden Eagles finished third in the relay.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Kelly Snyder competes in the 1,000-yard freestyle relay during the Ram Relays on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Golden Eagles finished third in the relay.
Kelly Snyder enjoys the blend of fun and competitiveness that accompanies the Ram Relays each season.
The seven-team event hosted by Senior at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center gives swimmers and divers an opportunity to see quality opponents in an all-relay format that focuses on teamwork. It’s the only meet of its kind on the schedule.
“It’s definitely one of the most fun meets of the year because it’s all relays and you don’t put as much pressure on yourself like you do in a dual, when you have your individual events, too,” said Snyder, a junior who helped Dubuque Wahlert to a fourth-place team finish. “It’s especially good for the girls who haven’t swam in a bigger high school meet with a bunch of teams.
“I know my freshman year, it was so nice to have a meet like this with a lot of teams in it before I swam conference or regionals. It gave you the feel of a bigger meet without the pressure.”
Cedar Falls won the team title with 113 points, followed by Cedar Rapids Kennedy (92), Bettendorf (81), Wahlert (64), Senior (62), Decorah (53) and Hempstead (46).
Snyder teamed with Avery Schmidt and Kayla Wuebker for the highest finish among city schools. They combined for a 3:53.88 to take second in the 300 breaststroke relay. Snyder and Kayla Wuebker also took third in the 1,000 freestyle relay in 11:59.57.
The Golden Eagles turned in five fourth-place performances, including diving (Ali Wagner and Naomi Duehr), the 200 medley relay (Schmidt, Snyder, Brooke Wuebker and Taylor Borgerding), the 600 freestyle relay (Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker and Borgerding), the 400 medley relay (Schmidt and Snyder) and the 400 freestyle relay (Schmidt, Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker and Borgerding).
Senior posted perhaps the most-consistent results among the three city schools. The Rams finished third in six events – the 200 medley relay (Kaitlyn Vantiger, Molly Gilligan, Savanna Koch and Josie Norton in 1:57.33), the 400 medley relay (Gilligan and Elaina Tucker in 4:55.22), the 200 freestyle relay (Koch, Evie Hall, Norton and Vantiger in 1:49.91), the 300 buterfly relay (Gilligan, Hall and Koch in 3:19.00), the 300 backstroke relay (Vantiger, Ana Konrardy and Hall in 3:22.37) and the 400 freestyle relay (Gilligan, Norton, Koch and Vantiger in 3:54.35).
“We had a pretty good meet, even though some of the times weren’t exactly where we wanted them to be,” Gilligan said. “It’s been kind of a hectic week, with school starting and us having our first meet on Tuesday and still being a little tired from the work we put in in the preseason.
“But I’m really excited about how this season is going to go. We put in a ton of work this summer so we could get those fast taper times at the end of the year. That’s when it matters the most.”
Hempstead finished fifth in five different events — the 200 medley relay, 600 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle relay, 300 butterfly relay and 300 backstroke relay. Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin and Kate Duehr contributed to fifth-place finishes apiece, while Kenzie Tomkins and Laney Minger swam on two each and Maddie Leeser on one.
“This is always a fun meet, so we have people swimming the events they don’t normally swim, so they get a little variety,” Hempstead coach Renee Roos said. “We just want them to go out and do their best without any pressure on them. Some of them might not necessarily like the events they swim, but they still make the best out of it.”
