The United States Hockey League today named Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Aidan Fulp as the winner of the prestigious Curt Hammer Award.
Fulp became the first Dubuque player to win the award, which has been presented annually since the 1988-89 season and recognizes the USHL player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride and determination. It is given in memory of the late Curt Hammer, who served as president of the Des Moines Buccaneers for three seasons (1984-87) and also held the role of secretary for the USHL.
Hammer was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of hockey in the Des Moines community until succumbing to cancer in 1987. The award was established to honor his commitment to the USHL and the perseverance he displayed in continuing his work through hockey while battling the illness.
Fulp, a Westfield, Ind., native who played three full seasons and part of another in Dubuque, is headed to Western Michigan University in the fall. He played 137 games for the Saints and tallied four goals, 33 points and 52 penalty minutes while posting a plus-17 rating. He was also among the team leaders in its community outreach initiatives.