By Loras’ own admission, things just weren’t clicking during the Duhawks’ 1-3 start to the season.
Saturday’s performance — they hope — can serve as a turning point.
Quarterback Noah Sigwarth had 177 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Loras made big time plays in all three phases of the game in a thorough 56-21 homecoming win over Luther at the Rock Bowl.
It marked the first American Rivers Conference victory of the season for the Duhawks (2-3, 1-2 A-R-C), who put up season-highs in points scored, turnovers created and team rushing yards. Sigwarth was one of four Loras players with a rushing touchdown, as the Duhawks simply took what the Norse gave them.
“We just kind of rolled with what they gave,” said Sigwarth, a Dubuque Wahlert grad who also had 75 yards passing with an interception on 12 of 22 attempts. “I think they were playing soft because they were afraid of our deep threats, so we said we’re just going to run the ball all game then. They stayed back and we just ran the ball right down their throat.
“We put together our best week of practice all year and then we scored 56 points today. We’re really trying to build on that and continue to have good weeks of practice.”
Sigwarth’s one blemish came on the opening drive when his interception stalled Loras at Luther’s 13-yard line. The Duhawks’ defense forced a turnover on downs to take over at the Norse 45, and three plays later, Trey Simmons took a jet sweep 29 yards to paydirt for the game’s opening score.
Luther (0-6, 0-4) responded with a three-play drive of its own, capped by Michael Lorento’s 67-yard TD pass to Andre Atkins, tying the game at 7-apiece. But on the first play of the next drive, Sigwarth kept a read option for himself and sprinted 64 yards down the left sideline for a 14-7 Loras lead to close out the first quarter.
The Duhawks never looked back. Jerry McDaniel and Ty Bausch added touchdown runs and Brett McWilliams returned a blocked punt 18 yards for a special teams score in the second quarter as Loras went into halftime with a 35-14 lead.
“As a team, I think this was a confidence booster,” said McWilliams, who finished with five tackles, 2.5 for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. “We were coming off of a couple of tough losses. We got to work on the bye week and earned a big win. That’s big for us as a program and we’re ready for next week.”
The Norse took the ball to start the second half and three plays into their first series, Chris Miller forced a Canon Reece fumble and Bryce Sinn recovered for the Duhawks. Simmons then gashed Luther for a 49-yard run and Sigwarth scored two plays later on a 24-yard keeper and a 42-14 lead. Bausch and Sigwarth scored TDs in the fourth quarter and the Norse never got within 28 points of Loras in the second half.
Lorento, a Galena, Ill., native, finished with a game-high 155 yards passing and two touchdowns against one interception for Luther. Shullsburg grad Brett Matye led the Duhawks defense with 7.5 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Simmons had 80 rushing yards, McDaniel had 69 and Bausch added 54 to round out a Loras ground game that averaged 8.1 yards per carry.
This was an important game for the Duhawks to put things together. They travel across town next week to face rival Dubuque, which pulled a 28-7 upset win over previously unbeaten No. 23 Central in Pella, Iowa, on Saturday. Loras has dropped eight straight to the Spartans dating back to 2011.
Next week’s game is important simply because it’s the next one on the schedule, Duhawks coach Steve Helminiak said. If Loras truly has turned some things around, it will show at Chalmers Field next week.
“They’re going to be flying high and they’re a good football team,” Helminiak said of UD. “We have to bring everything that we’ve got to compete with that team. … It’s going to be really important for us to have a great week of practice and not get overly excited about the game.”