BELLEVUE, Iowa — With his older brother tearing up records and leading the program to its first-ever trip to the state semifinals last season, Parker Rochford may have flown a little under the radar.
Not anymore.
The Edgewood-Colesburg junior is now front and center for the new-look Vikings, but with Parker taking over the leadership role from older brother Preston, the program is sure looking like it could be in line for more of last year’s success.
Parker Rochford completed 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards with the game-sealing touchdown pass, added 47 yards on four carries and snatched two interceptions — one coming in the end zone in the fourth quarter — as the Vikings gained a measure of revenge by beating Bellevue, 28-7, on Friday night at C.C. Hammann Field in the season opener.
“We’re looking to spread the ball out a lot and not just get it to one person,” said Rochford, who also plays wide receiver and caught one pass for 2 yards. “We’re looking to spread it out this year and get everyone looks. Trying to spread the ball out and keep the defense guessing all the time.”
Before both teams went on to make state playoff runs last season — the Vikings reached the Class A state semifinals for the first time, while the Comets made the 1A quarterfinals — Bellevue won the opener in Edgewood over the Vikings, 41-20.
“It was nice, because we have some guys from the team last year come watch the game,” Rochford said. “They wanted us to get this game back. Last year we were with them until halftime and fought, but they just got the better of us. So, this was nice.”
Keegan Hansel is one of the running backs looking to fill the void left by the graduated older Rochford, and he got his season off to a great start. The junior carried 19 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Vikings (1-0) on the ground.
“From last year we had a lot to learn to step up into Preston’s role,” Hansel said. “He really helped us learn and get better through last year. This year we just want to continue how good he was, or at least try to reach that level.”
Bellevue’s first possession couldn’t have gone much worse. Receiving the opening kickoff, the ball was muffed and left the Comets (0-1) at their own 10-yard line. After three plays netted just 3 yards, Ty Kloser lined up to punt but mishandled the snap. A charging Cameron Kirby rushed in to scoop it up in the end zone for a Vikings touchdown only 39 seconds into the game for a 6-0 lead.
“It was a great start to the game; we weren’t really expecting that,” Hansel said. “We were thinking it was going to be a tough start, but after getting that we wanted to keep the pressure going and keep hammering the ball at them.”
The Comets had a little something going on their next possession, but quarterback Max Jackson was picked off over the middle by Rochford, who returned it 23 yards to the Bellevue 35. After Rochford scrambled for 22 yards following a holding penalty, Hansel blitzed up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a 13-0 lead at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter.
“We’re all really fast, so we’re not afraid to put me at wideout and get the backup in,” Rochford said. “We all can score the ball and can score on any play. We’re all pretty big weapons. We’re an explosive team.”
The defenses settled down throughout most of the second quarter before the Comets put together a pivotal drive before the half. On a third-and-6 at their own 19, Jackson appeared gobbled up by the Ed-Co pressure before displaying his best Houdini impression. The 5-foot-10 junior slithered through defenders left and right to find open space for a 30-yard run, and four plays later his scrambling ability left receiver Paxton Felderman wide open for a 20-yard TD pass that cut the deficit to 13-7 with 53 seconds until the break.
Needing an answer to open the second half, the Vikings found one when Rochford lofted a beauty of a 36-yard pass to Spencer Staner down the right sideline on third-and-4 to keep the drive alive. Five plays later, Rochford rolled out to his left and tossed a dime of a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Xavier Reeves, then added the two-point run to extend the lead to 21-7.
“It was really big for us to get that,” Hansel said. “It helped us keep things going and helped us keep our focus for the rest of the game.”
Hansel added a 3-yard TD run with 8:40 to play, and Rochford picked off Jackson in the end zone on the Comets’ final possession.
Jackson completed 12 of 23 passes for 198 yards and a TD with two interceptions for the Comets, while also showing his scrambling ability and toughness by hanging in the pocket to deliver balls and taking big hits. He’s one of the players stepping to the forefront after the Comets graduated 13 starters from last season.
“Ed-Co’s a quality team,” Bellevue co-coach Matt Jaeger said. “Parker is a great player. He was the game-changer in this game. When push came to shove, he made plays. We had moments, and I really like how our guys came back from that hole we dug ourselves into right away. The guys did a great job making some plays and making it a game. We just all need to watch this film now and learn from it.
“There’s really no excuses, we can say we’re young and inexperienced, but we’re going to watch this film, learn from it and make improvements next week.”