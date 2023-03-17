clarke pre

Clarke University’s Giana Michels drives to the basket against Campbellsville in the NAIA national quarterfinals Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa. The Pride meet Dakota State tonight in the semifinals.

 Tim Tushla For the Telegraph Herald

For the first time in program history, the Clarke Pride women’s basketball team has advanced to the NAIA Final Four.

The Pride will take on upstart Dakota State at 8 p.m. tonight in the national semifinals at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Clarke’s Heart of America Conference rival, top-ranked Central Methodist, meets defending national champion Thomas More at 6 p.m. in the other semifinal.

