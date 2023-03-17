For the first time in program history, the Clarke Pride women’s basketball team has advanced to the NAIA Final Four.
The Pride will take on upstart Dakota State at 8 p.m. tonight in the national semifinals at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Clarke’s Heart of America Conference rival, top-ranked Central Methodist, meets defending national champion Thomas More at 6 p.m. in the other semifinal.
Here is a capsule look at the Final Four:
Semifinals — Central Methodist vs. Thomas More, 6 p.m.; Clarke vs. Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Championship — Saturday, 7 p.m.
Broacast — The NAIA Network — the association’s official video streaming home — will broadcast both semifinal games live. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $34.95. For more information and to pre-register, visit https://www.naia.org/sports/wbkb/stretch_wbkb.
CLARKE PRIDE
Location — Dubuque, Iowa
Coach — Courtney Boyd (6th season)
Record — 31-4
NAIA ranking — No. 7
Duer Quadrant seed — No. 2
Conference — Heart of America Conference
How they got here — The Pride finished second in the Heart of America Conference regular season at 19-3 and lost an 82-72 decision to regular-season champ and national No. 1-ranked Central Methodist in the league tournament final. Clarke hosted the first two rounds of the NAIA tournament and defeated Indiana Northwest, 67-61, before taking out Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), 63-58, to earn a berth in Sioux City. At nationals, they handled Lewis-Clark State, 87-75, and Campbellsville, 76-51.
Trending — The Pride did not lose consecutive games all season and won six in a row ahead of the conference tournament final. Three of their losses came to Central Methodist and the other to MidAmerica Nazarene. They have won 10 of 11.
NAIA tournament history — Boyd has guided the Pride to four consecutive NAIA tournament berths and led the team to the quarterfinals in 2019 and 2021. This is the seventh NAIA berth for Clarke in program history.
Scoring leaders — Tina Ubl 13.3 points per game, Emma Kelchen 11.7 ppg, Nicole McDermott 10.5 ppg, Taylor Haase 9.9 ppg, Giana Michels 8.8 ppg, Mya Merschman 8.3 ppg.
DAKOTA STATE TROJANS
Location — Madison, S.D.
Coach — David Moe
Record — 29-6
NAIA ranking — No. 24
Liston Quadrant seed — No. 6
Conference — North Star Athletic Association
How they got here — The Trojans received an at-large berth after falling to Mayville State in the NSAA championship game. They defeated Morningside and Eastern Oregon in the first two rounds to get to Sioux City. At nationals, they have defeated Carroll College, 82-72, and Indiana Wesleyan, 71-70.
Trending — Dakota State has won 19 of 20 games dating to Jan. 6. The Trojans lost their first three games of the season.
NAIA tournament history — Dakota State returned to the field after making it last season. The Trojans have qualified nine times.
Scoring leaders — Elsie Aslesen 13.5 points per game, Savannah Walsdorf 12.1 ppg, Sidney Fick 9.5 ppg, Lilli Mackey 8.7 ppg, Angela Slattery 7.6 ppg.
CENTRAL METHODIST EAGLES
Location — Fayette, Mo.
Coach — Mike Davis
Record — 35-0
NAIA ranking — No. 1
Naismith Quadrant seed — No. 1
Conference — Heart of America Conference
How they got here — The Heart regular-season champion defeated Clarke in the conference tournament final. The Eagles dispatched of Haskell, 84-59, and Dakota Wesleyan, 57-53, in the first-two rounds it hosted. At nationals, Central Methodist has defeated Texas Wesleyan, 74-68, and Marian, 52-48.
Trending — The undefeated season includes three wins over Clarke and three wins over Haskell.
NAIA tournament history — Central Methodist also qualified for nationals a year ago. The Eagles have made the field 11 times overall.
Scoring leaders — Leianya Massenat 17.1 points per game, Daryna Bachkarova 16.4 ppg, Leah Johnson 14.5 ppg, Zutorya Cook 12.1 ppg, Jaicia Canady 8.1 ppg.
THOMAS MORE SAINTS
Location — Crestview Hills, Ky.
Coach — Jeff Hans
Record — 30-3
NAIA ranking — No. 3
Cramer Quadrant seed — No. 1
Conference — Mid-South Conference
How they got here — Thomas More earned an at-large berth after dropping an 81-79 decision to Shawnee State in the conference quarterfinals. The Saints hosted the first two rounds and took out Point, 73-47, and Concordia (Neb.), 98-69. At nationals, Thomas More has defeated Cumberlands (Ky.), 91-61, and Montana Western, 66-62.
Trending — The Saints have won four straight after losing the regular-season finale and in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
NAIA tournament history — Thomas More is the only remaining team to have already won a national championship after winning it last year. The Saints also won the 2015-16 and 2018-19 NCAA Division III National championships and moved to NAIA in 2019-20. They have made the NAIA field every year since.
Scoring leaders — Zoie Barth 14.0 points per game, Courtney Hurst 11.1 ppg, Emily Simon 10.7 ppg, Alex Smith 9.9 ppg, Kelly Brenner 7.3 ppg.
