The Dubuque Fighting Saints host Cowbell Cup rival Waterloo tonight in the make-up of a game postponed by a snowstorm January 17. Here is a capsule look at the game:
WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (33-13-2) VS. FIGHTING SAINTS (32-13-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: The Saints have won four of the six meetings so far. After tonight, one meeting remains March 28 in Waterloo.
Cowbell Cup glance: Waterloo leads with a 7-6-0 record and 14 points, followed by Dubuque at 6-3-0 for 12 points and Cedar Rapids at 3-7-0 for six points. The Cowbell Cup determines USHL supremacy among the three Eastern Iowa teams.
Outlook: The Black Hawks have won four straight and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 to open up a six-point lead on second-place Omaha in the Western Conference ... Dubuque, which will try to snap a two-game losing streak after weekend games against league-leading Chicago, is 5-4-1 in its last 10. The Saints trail Chicago, the first team to clinch a playoff berth, by 17 points with 15 games remaining. Dubuque leads third-place Green Bay by 13 points ... The Saints have outscored Waterloo, 26-12, and can clinch a season-series win with at least one standings point in the next two meetings. Both of Waterloo’s wins came by 3-2 margins at Mystique.