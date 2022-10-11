CASCADE, Iowa — Greg McDermott built a successful NCAA Division I basketball coaching career on a hometown foundation established by a trio of Iowa Hall of Fame mentors.
And the Creighton University men’s basketball coach has never forgotten those roots.
McDermott, who owns a 533-320 record in 27 seasons at five programs and a 253-125 mark in 11 seasons with the Bluejays, entered the Cascade High School Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall. He joined Univeristy of Iowa associate head baseball coach Marty Sutherland, Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, James P. O’Meara and the late John Sullivan in the school’s second induction class.
“I’ve always been proud to be from Cascade,” said McDermott, a 6-foot-8 all-state center for the Cougars in 1983 who joined the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2015. “It takes a village to raise a child, and there are a lot of great people here. It certainly starts with my parents and my brothers and a lot of my close friends’ parents.
“Those are the people you spend the most time with. You learn and you grow and you develop as a person, and that’s who you become. In a small town like this, everyone watches out for each other. So, I’m very proud to be from Cascade.”
Cascade’s inaugural Hall of Fame included basketball coach Al Marshall, baseball coach Jerry Roling and cross country and theatre coach Bob Davidshofer. And all three influenced McDermott’s development as an athlete and later as a coach.
Despite playing varsity basketball for just two seasons, McDermott set a handful of school records for both scoring and rebounding before moving onto the University of Northern Iowa and becoming a 1,000-point scorer. McDermott still holds school records for points in a game (46) and single-season scoring average (25.2).
“Coach Marshall taught me that you have to be an everyday guy,” McDermott said. “You have to be disciplined enough to bring it every day. Not just every day, but every play. I always thought when I was playing for him that he was never satisfied, but, now that I look back on it, that helped me grow into the player I became.
“I played for Bob as a sophomore, and he always made sure you played with some joy and that you had fun playing the game of basketball. The guys I coach now all started playing because they love the game. Some coaches coach the joy right out of the game, and I don’t ever want to do that.”
During the summers, McDermott was a “plus” baseball player at Cascade. He collected two varsity letters, batted better than .300, and put together an impressive .978 fielding average at first base while helping lead the Cougars to the state baseball tournament for the first time in 1982 under Roling.
“Jerry was a stickler for fundamentals, both on the basketball court and the baseball diamond,” McDermott said. “And, if you ask my players, they’ll certainly tell you I’m a stickler for fundamentals on the basketball court.
“You’re a result of your experiences, and I was very fortunate to have played for some excellent coaches when I was in junior high and high school.”
After playing professionally in Switzerland for a season, McDermott turned to coaching. He became a head coach for the first time in 1994 at Wayne State (Neb.) and later coached at North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa State before taking the Creighton job in 2010 and leading the Bluejays to seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
Sutherland echoed McDermott’s sentiments on the influence of Cascade’s legendary coaches. He starred in baseball and basketball at Cascade in the mid-1990s and also contributed to successful football and track and field programs at the school.
A three-time all-state shortstop before graduating in 1997, he set four school records that still stand. Sutherland played two seasons at Kirkwood Community College before transferring to Northern Iowa and leading the Panthers to the first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
“I don’t know if I was influenced by any two coaches more than I was by Coach Roling and Coach Marshall,” said Sutherland, who enters his 10th season on the Hawkeyes coaching staff under another mentor, Rick Heller. “To this day, I keep going back to a lot of the experiences I had in my time playing for those two guys. You don’t really appreciate how special it was to play for them until you’re a little older and you have a different perspective on life.
“And Mac was a guy my generation certainly knew about and looked up to, because he played at the next level and went on to be a really successful coach. We take a lot of pride in what he’s done during his career, both as a player and now as a coach for all these years.”
During Sutherland’s time in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes have averaged 30 wins per season, made two NCAA Tournament appearances, and won the first Big Ten Tournament championship in school history.
