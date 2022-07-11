Don’t sleep on the Maquoketa Cardinals right now.
After snapping an eight-game losing streak on June 27 against Center Point-Urbana, the Cardinals went on a six-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight.
The confidence showed Saturday night, when Maquoketa scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-5 victory at Solon in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 quarterfinal. The Cardinals (13-19) advanced to play at West Delaware (30-10) at 7 p.m. tonight in Manchester in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Dubuque Wahlert (25-12) will host De Witt Central (15-23) at approximately 7:30 tonight at Petrakis Park. The winners meet Wednesday night for a berth in the eight-team state tournament next week in Iowa City.
Maquoketa’s Mitchell Roeder allowed five runs on eight hits, struck out eight and walked two in 5 2/3 innings of work before exiting with 107 pitches on Saturday night. Kasey Coakley retired four of the seven batters he faced to earn the win in relief and level his season record at 2-2.
Offensively, Roeder went 3-for-4, and Hunter Manning, Sean Swanson and Brady Pauls added two hits each and Swanson drove in a pair to lead Maquoketa in its final meeting with Solon as members of the WaMaC Conference. The Cardinals will move to the River Valley Conference in the fall.
West Delaware, the No. 3 seed in the substate, reached the 30-win plateau behind a complete-game shutout from Luke Kehrli in a 5-0 victory over WaMaC rival Mount Vernon on Friday. Kehrli struck out nine, allowed just one hit and walked four while improving to 5-2.
Conner Funk went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead the Hawks offensively. Kyle Cole added two hits and an RBI.
West Delaware swept Maquoketa, 10-0 and 4-1, in a season-opening doubleheader May 16 in Maquoketa.
Bobcats host former WaMaC foe — Western Dubuque, the top seed in Class 3A Substate 3, will take a 27-11 record into a meeting with Benton Community (18-19) at 7 p.m. tonight at Farley Park. The teams haven’t played since 2018, when Benton swept a doubleheader in the final meeting between the two as WaMaC Conference rivals. Western Dubuque departed for the Mississippi Valley Conference that fall.
Tonight’s winner will face either Waverly-Shell Rock (25-10) or Clear Creek-Amana (22-10) on Wednesday night for a berth in the state tournament.
Mustangs draw Kennedy in substate — It took until Saturday night before Dubuque Hempstead learned its second-round opponent in the Class 4A Substate 4 tournament. Second-seeded Hempstead handled Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 10-5, on Friday night, but the other two games were postponed to Saturday.
Top-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie (30-8) blanked Waterloo West, 8-0, to advance to Wednesday’s substate final, which it will host. Third-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy held off Davenport Central, 7-4.
Kennedy (24-14) will visit Hempstead at 5:30 p.m. at Petrakis Park in the semifinals.
