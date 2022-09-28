There are plenty of things that Ty Bausch does during a football game that go unnoticed.
Whether it’s picking up a blitzer in pass protection or making sure his teammates are lined up in the correct positions, Bausch is a critical component of the Loras offense.
It’s just a little more visible when he’s grinding out tough yards, or plowing over a defender into the end zone.
Bausch, a Cassville, Wis., native, rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns in Loras’ 49-31 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior running back has run for six touchdowns this season and leads the team with 293 rushing yards through four games. He also has 18 receptions —which ranks fourth on the team — for 82 yards.
More importantly, the Duhawks (2-2, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) have won two straight games, including a road upset, heading into Saturday’s showdown at NCAA Division III No. 22-ranked Wartburg (4-0, 2-0).
“Honestly, I’m not big on caring about all that,” Bausch said of his three-touchdown game. “It feels good of course, but all I know is when it’s near the end zone Coach (Steve Helminiak) likes to just make sure we come away with points. It’s just nose down, get dirty and get those points. As long as we see a win, that’s all that matters.”
It’s that gritty nature that can stand out even when he doesn’t have the football, but especially when he does.
“Ty brings a lot of things to our football team,” Helminiak said. “He’s a leader, he’s physical, he understands the offense, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can run the ball for tough yards inside.
“So he brings a lot to this football team. Plus, just a mature leader on the field is important. He knows what’s going on, can help get guys lined up and all that. Very, very valuable guy to have on this team.”
Bausch and the Duhawks will get another big test Saturday as they play on the road for the fourth time in five weeks.
Wartburg offers another opportunity to prove the Duhawks are for real coming off their Week 3 road win at then-No. 12 Central.
“It’s just another football game,” Bausch said. “Yeah, they’re a great team, don’t get me wrong. I know a few of their guys and love them to death, they’re great football players. But they’re very disciplined, so it’s a matter of us staying just as disciplined as them and making sure we play physical, fast football. That’s what we’ve been preaching to our offense: Be physical and mean up front and from there on it carries on and everybody feeds off each other.”
