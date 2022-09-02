Avery Schmidt set a city record in the 100-yard backstroke and came within one place of reaching the podium at the Iowa girls state swimming & diving meet.
Both served as motivation for her senior season at Dubuque Wahlert.
Schmidt won two individual races and swam on the winning 200 medley relay on Thursday night to lead the Golden Eagles to a 104-76 victory over Hempstead at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
“I’m feeling really good about this season,” said Schmidt, who won the 100 freestyle in 57.38 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.90 on Thursday. “I have so many goals for this season, and I swam pretty much every day this summer so I could put myself in a position to achieve them. I definitely want to break my city record in the back, and I know I can go top-three at state.
“I’ve never gone 1:00 in the back this early in a season, so it was huge to do that tonight. I want to go out with a bang, especially after last year.”
Schmidt posted the city’s highest finish with a seventh in the 100 backstroke. She set the city mark of 56.95 and also holds the school backstroke record for the 200 medley relay.
Schmidt, Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), Brooke Wuebker (butterfly) and Taylor Borgerding (freestyle) opened Thursday’s meet with a 1:57.97 to win the medley relay. Brooke Wuebker also won the 50 freestyle in 26.67, while her sister, Kayla Wuebker, took the 200 freestyle in 2:09.26 and the 500 freestyle in 5:51.27.
The Eagles competed in their fourth meet in 10 days to start the season but won’t swim in a meet again until Sept. 10 at Linn-Mar.
“It’s so nice to have an intracity meet like this so early in the season, because it pushes you to swim to the best of your ability when you’re going against people you know,” Kayla Wuebker said. “Then, when we see Hempstead at the city meet (in mid-October), you can see how much our times have dropped since this meet.”
Hempstead also won six events, including the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Kate Duehr, Laney Minger, Emma Oberhoffer and Callie Dolphin went 1:53.46 in the 200 free relay, and Nora Davis, Maddie Leeser, Duehr and Kenzie Tomkins posted a 4:09.15 in the 400 free relay.
Dolphin set personal bests in winning the 200 individual medley in 2:27.87 and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.97.
“This meet definitely helped my mindset, especially after hitting both my P.R.s, because it’s still pretty early in the season,” Dolphin said. “One of my goals, for sure, is to make it to state at the end of the year, and this will motivate me to keep working toward that goal. But I might have to set some new goals after tonight.
“We have kind of a small team this year, with only 17 girls, so the key is having a positive attitude, holding each other accountable and helping each other out.”
Hempstead also won with Grace Kolker, who scored a 204.70 in six-dives competition, and Duehr, who took the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.71.
