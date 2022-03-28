This one could sting a little while … or light a fire under the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The Saints completely erased an early four-goal deficit Saturday night behind a Connor Kurth hat trick and had plenty of momentum against an opld nemesis. But Sam Lipkin scored with 29.7 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Chicago Steel a 6-5 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“It was a heartbreaker to have them score so late in the game,” Saints forward Max Montes said. “A lot of the boys played really hard tonight, and we still came up short. But I feel this is going to motivate us to keep moving and have a good push for the last nine games of the regular season, so hopefully we can catch them before the end.”
Lipkin corralled a loose puck in front of goaltender Philip Svedeback and bounced it into the net for his 29th goal of the season. The Eastern Conference-leading Steel (33-12-7-1) increased their lead on second-place Dubuque (32-16-2-3) to five points with nine games remaining in the regular season.
“It was a real positive to have the kind of comeback we had against a really good team like Chicago, but we made one little mistake behind our net late in the game and it got us zero (standings) points,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “It always burns when you’re right there and you have it slip away from you.
“It definitely hurts everyone’s pride, but you have to turn it into a positive and move forward with more fire. Everyone dug deep, but we have to dig deeper and be heavier and harder everywhere we can to make sure we avoid those situations moving forward.”
Chicago jumped to a 4-0 lead just 13:21 into the game. Zam Plante opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the game, and Lukas Gustafsson and Lipkin and Adam Fantilli broke the game up with extra attacker goals in a span of 2:30.
Gustafsson and Lipkin scored in power plays, and Fantilli chased starting goalie Paxton Geisel with a goal during a delayed penalty call. Chicago finished 3-for-4 on the man advantage and Dubuque went 0-for-1 in a game much more evenly contested than the penalty numbers.
Dubuque’s first surge started just 1:27 after the Fantilli goal and included three tallies in a span of 4:21.
Kurth scored his 28th goal of the season with a rebound goal following a faceoff win in the Chicago zone. Austin Oravetz moved the puck from the right point to the net front before Kurth chipped it past Chicago starter Christian Manz. Stephen Halliday and Ryan Beck were credited with assists after the puck pinballed around the blue paint.
Kenny Connors cut the deficit in half 53 seconds later. Michael Feenstra and Max Montes moved the puck along the left-wing wall to a streaking Connors, who got behind the defense and beat Manz with a backhander for his 22nd goal of the season.
Kurth struck again at the 18:09 mark. Halliday intercepted a clearing attempt below the goal line and found Kurth in the low slot for a one-timer that beat Manz for his 29th goal of the season.
“With that team, they can run it up in a hurry if you don’t stop the bleeding right away,” Kurth said. “So, for us to get back into it so quickly shows a lot about the group we have and how we’ve learned from adversity this whole season.
“It definitely burns to have it end the way it did. But we’ll be excited to see them again (in the playoffs), if we get the chance.”
Davis Burnside nearly tied the game 2:48 into the middle period, when his slap shot hit the goal post behind back-up goalie Gibson Homer. But Max Montes pulled the Saints even at 4-4 with his 13th goal of the season at the 7:11 mark.
After extended pressure in the Steel zone, Connors forced a Chicago turnover and fed Montes in the high slot. Montes wristed a shot through a screen and past Homer to send the crowd into a frenzy.
The penalty discrepancy made a difference again late in the second stanza. Jackson Hallum received penalties for high sticking and roughing, giving Chicago a four-minute man-advantage. Nicholas Moldenhauer put the Steel ahead, 5-4, with a power play goal with just .3 seconds to play in the period.
Kurth scored his 30th goal of the season 1:32 into the third period to tie the game, 5-5. Halliday drove the net and forced Homer out of position before Kurth banked the puck off the goalie and into the net.
Despite the wide discrepancy in power plays, the Steel finished with just a 27-25 edge in shots on goal.
The Saints can clinch a spot in the Clark Cup Playoffs as early as Friday with a win at Des Moines or a Cedar Rapids loss of any kind. Dubuque has yet to miss the playoffs since returning to the USHL with the 2010-11 season.
The Saints have already clinched an above-.500 record for the 12th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the USHL.