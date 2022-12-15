12082022-bellevuevsgalenabball3-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking drives around Galena’s Parker Studtmann during their game Thursday in Bellevue, Iowa. Wedeking scored 28 points in the Comets’ 61-46 victory.

 Stephen Gassman

Jensen Wedeking cranked it up a notch when his team needed it most last season.

Turns out, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week was ready to dial it up to a whole new level this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.