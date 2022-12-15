Jensen Wedeking cranked it up a notch when his team needed it most last season.
Turns out, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week was ready to dial it up to a whole new level this year.
After emerging as a serious threat last winter during the Comets’ run to the program’s first Iowa state tournament berth since 1991, Wedeking has taken the reins this season as the unquestioned leader and all-around playmaker for the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Comets during their 7-0 start to the season.
“It’s a great feeling to be winning games,” Wedeking said. “For my first two years on the varsity, it’d be where we’d win three games all season, so it’s great to see us stepping up and becoming a winning team.”
Wedeking leads the entire state, regardless of class, with 177 points through seven games, averaging 25.3 points per contest.
“I don’t know if there’s enough words for what he’s meant to our team,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “He’s averaging 25 points a game and is everyone’s focal point. (Tuesday) night, we were struggling against Northeast, and then he just took over the game and delivered every big bucket we needed. He’s one of the most unguardable players I’ve ever coached. He’s a threat from everywhere.”
Whether it’s attacking the basket, shooting the mid-range jumper or lighting it up from downtown, Wedeking is a threat all over the floor — and that includes attacking opponents defensively in the backcourt and creating opportunties off of turnovers.
“I’ve put in a lot of work. Unseen hours, I guess you could say,” Wedeking said. “In the gym and over the offseason, or even after practice. To me, the most important thing is complementing my teammates and winning games.”
Wedeking, a senior guard, has made 67 of 143 shot attempts this season, good for a 47% clip. He’s added 41 rebounds, 19 assists and 16 steals.
“Last year, we always knew he had this in him, we were just wondering when we’d see that killer instinct,” Knake said. “When would he start taking control and start taking those big shots down the stretch? At the end of the year he just started doing it and never looked back. He needed to be our go-to scorer, and now he’s put in even more work. What he’s done so far is amazing.”
While Wedeking may draw most of the attention, the Comets are unbeaten also because his teammates have stepped up. Hunter Putman, a junior guard, is averaging 13.7 points per game, while senior post Robert Paulsen is averaging a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“He has a good connection with Robert,” Knake said. “He’s smart and finds his big guys for touches, and he’s given Robert some great looks at the hoop. Him and Putman are really starting to grow, because if he drives in he’s able to find Putman, who will just kill you from 3. Defenses are really having to make a decision. Jensen keeps his big guys happy and understands his shooters. He’s just a very smart player.”
Bellevue’s run to state last season flew under the radar. Now, the Comets won’t be surprising anyone as Wedeking has emerged as one of Iowa’s elite players.
“We’re still taking it game-by-game,” Wedeking said. “Being 7-0 is nice, but at the end of the day the end of the regular season only matters if you use your seeding in the postseason. We just want to be ready for that and make a deep run again.”
