Galena is expecting a lot more games like Thursday’s from Ava Hahn.
Hahn struck out 13 in a five-hitter, and went 4-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs as the Pirates beat rival East Dubuque, 11-4, on Thursday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Taylor Hilby homered and drove in three runs for Galena (4-0, 2-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference). Taylor Burcham and Alyssa Wienen drove in two runs apiece.
Tierney Miller went 2-for-3 with a solo home run for East Dubuque (0-6, 0-2).
Southwestern 11, Darlington 2 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Heather Hinman and Jadyn Mess drove in two runs apiece, and Kaitlyn Mick struck out five in a seven-hitter as the Wildcats beat the Redbirds.
Stockton/Warren 22, Scales Mound/River Ridge 11 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Elaina Martin had four hits, scored three runs and drove in seven, and the WarHawks beat Scales Mound/River Ridge in a shootout.
Platteville 18, Lancaster 15 (8 innings) — At Lancaster, Wis.: Maddison Carl hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth, and Delaney Johnson went 6-for-6 with a double as the Hillmen outlasted the Flying Arrows.
PREP BASEBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 5, Warren/Stockton 4 — At Hanover, Ill.: George Winter scattered seven hits and two earned runs over seven innings and drove in two runs at the plate, and Ben Richmond delivered a walk-off single in the seventh as River Ridge Scales Mound beat the WarHawks.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 6, Iowa City High 3 — At Iowa City: Cam O’Donnell, Alex Nielsen, Owen King, Brody Baker and Michael Wlochal won singles matches, and Nielsen and King won at No. 2 doubles as the Rams beat the Little Hawks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Linn-Mar 5, Dubuque Hempstead 4 — At Roos Courts: Sydney Thoms, Leen Kassas and Noor Kassas wons singles matches, and Thoms and Maddie Brosnahan won at No. 1 doubles in the Mustangs’ loss against the Lions.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-Whitewater 14, Loras 4 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Max McCallum and Mitch Gruber had two hits apiece, Nick DiBenedetto drove in two runs, but the Duhawks lost to NCAA Division III No. 10-ranked UW-Whitewater.
