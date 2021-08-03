Three days after playing in the Class 3A state championship game, Dubuque Wahlert landed three players on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s all-state baseball teams.
Junior right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary and senior outfielder Jake Brosius represented the Golden Eagles on the first team, while sophomore catcher Jack Walsh earned third-team recognition. Western Dubuque senior first baseman Sawyer Nauman and Maquoketa senior catcher Kannon Coakley also earned first-team recognition in Class 3A.
In Class 4A, Hempstead junior shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer earned first-team honors, Hempstead senior outfielder Logan Runde made the second team, and Senior 12th grader Gavin Guns landed on the third team as an infielder.
Maquoketa Valley senior utility man Parker Sternhagen made the Class 1A second team, and Bellevue Marquette senior outfielder Brady Templeton received third-team honors.
Savary, a University of Iowa recruit, went 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66 innings of work while holding opponents to a .136 batting average. He also batted .319 (38-for-119) with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 RBIs.
Brosius tied for the state lead, regardless of class, with 13 home runs and tied for third with 114 total bases. He batted .378 (54-for-143) with 10 doubles, six triples, 52 RBIs and 21 walks.
Nauman finished third in the state, regardless of class, with a .686 on-base percentage and fourth with a 1.140 slugging percentage. He hit .548 (51-for-93) with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs and 31 walks.
Coakley led the state, regardless of class, with 22 doubles. He hit .486 (52-for-107) with two triples, three home runs and 39 RBIs.
Strohmeyer set a school record for hits in a season with 61 while batting .427. He added 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 19 walks and finished 22-for-22 in stolen base attempts.
Runde batted .414 (48-for-116) with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 40 RBIs and 26 walks. Hempstead’s pitching ace, he went 6-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.
Sternhagen batted .552 (48-for-87) with 15 doubles, two triples, one home run and 21 RBIs as the Wildcats advanced to the substate final. He went 7-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 40 innings.
Walsh batted .380 (43-for-113) with seven doubles, 26 RBIs and 19 walks. He also went 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA on the mound.
Guns hit .445 (49-for-110) with eight doubles, one home run and 21 RBIs.
Templeton hit .527 (39-for-74) with 12 doubles, one triple, 29 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 26 attempts.