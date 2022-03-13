GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mission complete.
The Mineral Point girls basketball team put the exclamation point on a perfect season Saturday afternoon with a 53-42 win over Laconia in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at the Resch Center.
There was no denying the Pointers (30-0) a gold ball after bringing home the silver trophy last season. The win marks their second state title — the other coming in 2016.
“There were lots of Facebook memories that popped up today,” senior guard Ella Chambers said. “It’s been exactly six years since Mallory (Lindsey) and I were at state as the managers for the 2016 team that won the gold ball. Seeing Syd (Staver) right after our game today was really a full circle moment for us.”
Staver was the point guard on the 2016 team who scored 20 points in the team’s win over Kenosha St. Joe’s.
Chambers took on the offensive load in the first half for the Pointers, scoring 15 of her team-high 20 points. Lindsey was held to just two shot attempts in the first half.
“Mal being face guarded is something we’ve been faced with all season, and we knew going into the game that it would be no different,” Chambers said. “I knew I needed to step up especially since Mal wasn’t getting all the touches she usually does.”
The Pointers had to rely on their defense in the first half with shots not falling. Mineral Point shot just 27% from the field in the first half and was held scoreless for the final 3:26, but held Laconia (25-5) to just 17% on 4-for-24 shooting. The Pointers led, 22-16, at the break.
“Mineral Point is a great team, and they are solid with the ball,” Laconia coach Chris Morgan said. “We had open looks and didn’t hit them, and sometimes that happens in basketball.”
Lindsey scored her first field goal of the game with 15:58 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer to put the Pointers up, 29-18. She would go on to score 13 of her 14 points in the second half.
“Mal really found her rhythm in the second half and played her game,” Chambers said.
The Pointers led by as many as 17 following a 3-pointer from Chambers, but the Spartans cut the lead to 10 at the 6-minute mark.
“We’ve hung our hat on our defense all season, and we really had to clamp down today with shots not falling our way,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said.
A basket from Tierney Madigan and a steal and layup from Molly Duel quickly cut the Pointers’ lead to eight with 1:13 remaining, but free throws from Lindsey and Chambers helped secure the season-ending win.
“It’s kind of an indescribable feeling,” Lindsey said. “I wouldn’t want to do this with any other team.”
Added Chambers: “It feels amazing. We put in so much work and it paid off.”
The Pointers also got seven points from Blair Watters and six each from Kennedy Wenger and Katelyn Cox.
“These seniors mean the world to me,” Keyes said. “They’ve bought into everything we’ve taught them, and they all wanted this so badly. I wanted it for them. To go 30-0, it’s been an unbelievable season and they’ve earned it.”
The season represents a bright light for the Mineral Point community, which suffered a tragedy in January when two of the city’s firefighters were killed in the line of duty.
“Our season provided a good escape for some people,” Keyes said. “If we could take their minds off of that for a couple hours and give them some sense of joy, that’s what we wanted to be able to do for them.”
The Spartans were led by Madigan with 14 points and Molly Johannes with 11.