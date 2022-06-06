Jason Schueller earned his first IMCA Modified feature win of the season at Dubuque Speedway on a damp Sunday night.
The Dubuque driver held off Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, in the 20-lap feature. Last week’s winner, Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, finished third, followed by Tyler Madigan and Jed Freiburger both of Dubuque.
Philip Holtz, of Manchester, Iowa, stopped Cole Mather’s two-race winning streak by topping the Oelwein, Iowa, driver in the 12-lap IMCA Stock Car feature. Jacob Ellithorpe, of Maquoketa, Iowa, placed third, followed by Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, and Brandon Vorbeck, of Maquoketa, Iowa.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., won his fourth IMCA SportMod feature in five weeks and second in a row in the 15-lap event. The top five included Justin Becker, of Bernard; Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa; Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa; and Ryan Schilling, of Graf, Iowa.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., won his second 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature in three weeks by holding off Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill. Scott Wetter, of Platteville, Wis., placed third, followed by Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis., and Marc Johnson, of Brodhead, Wis.
Nick Proehl, of Milan, won the 12-lap 4-Cylinder feature. The top five included Trent Labarge, of Davenport, Iowa; Noah Krahenbuhl, of Blanchardville, Wis.; Dalton Turner, of Hollendale; and Henry Hess, of Dubuque.
